Megan McGinnis, Adam Halpin and More From DADDY LONG LEGS Cast Will Reunite To Raise Money For The Actors Fund

Producer Ken Davenport announced on his blog, a special livestream event featuring the cast of Daddy Long Legs for The Producer's Perspective Live.

Prior to the livestream, the Off-Broadway production of Daddy Long Legs starring Megan McGinnis and Adam Halpin will be available on BroadwayHD. This production made history on December 10, 2015 by being the first-ever Off-Broadway performance to be broadcast online to the world for free.

"It was only five years ago that we streamed Daddy Long Legs LIVE to the world. At the time it seemed an impossible feat but now in an age of digital theatre and nostalgia for life before the Virus, I couldn't think of a better team to reunite during this time", said Ken Davenport.

The special livestream will bring together Megan McGinnis (Jerusha Abbott), Adam Halpin (Jervis Pendleton), John Caird (Book & Director), Paul Gordon (Music & Lyrics), Michael Jackowitz (Producer), and Ken Davenport (Producer) to connect and inspire TheaterMakers and theater fans, and also spread awareness and raise money for The Actors Fund.

Throughout the Broadway shutdown, Ken Davenport has been raising money and spreading awareness for The Actors Fund.

Upcoming Broadway guests on The Producer's Perspective LIVE! include:

Friday, May 8th - Ashley Park

Monday, May 11th - Santino Fontana

Tuesday, May 12th - James Snyder

Wednesday, May 13th - Dominique Morisseau

Thursday, May 14th - Lorin Latarro

Friday, May 15th - Stephanie Klemons

Monday, May 18th - Mara Isaacs

Tuesday, May 19th - Jamil Jude

Wednesday, May 20th - Michael Greif

Thursday, May 21st - Daddy Long Legs Reunion

Friday, May 22nd - Des McAnuff

Tuesday, May 26th - Lynn Ahrens

Wednesday, May 27th - Lisa Kron

Thursday, May 28th - Kelly Devine

Full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.





