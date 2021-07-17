Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Stephanie Torns Wants to Feel Connected to Fans Like YOU!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Waitress star Stephanie Torns, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?



I just honestly love them all. I enjoy still feeling connected to the fans in any way possible.

Who are you a super fan of?



Ooooo. This one is tough. I mean I look up to so many people in this business. But to name a few: Lea Salonga, Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Sutton Foster, and the list goes on...

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?



I grew up doing competitive dance since I was in third grade. Like the show Dance Moms... except with out the TV drama. Ha!



Broadway is coming back! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?



Definitely enjoy as much time with my family as possible. Oh, and the beach! I love the beach. :)

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?



Wicked all the way! When Glinda makes her entrance and says "It's good to see, me isn't it?" Man, that audience reaction is going to be incredible!

Stephanie was in the original Broadway cast, and most recently seen as Jenna Hunterson in the musical "Waitress." In 2007, she booked the First National Tour of "Wicked", and continued with the show on and off for years as the Elphaba standby, on Broadway and the national touring companies.