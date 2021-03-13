Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Spotlight on Liz Callaway!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Liz Callaway, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

One fan asked me to sing the theme song from The Nanny for his husband, and teach him my back-up vocal part. (My sister Ann wrote the theme song and sang the lead vocal, and I sang back ups.) It was hilarious and super fun. "Watch out CeCe!"

Who are you a superfan of?

Johnny Mathis

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I am the world's worst gift wrapper.

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

Cry tears of joy.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

The revival of Company. I think that would be an amazing first show back for NYC.

Tony nominee and Emmy winner, Liz Callaway is an internationally acclaimed actress, singer, and recording artist whose Broadway credits include starring roles in Miss Saigon, Baby, and Cats. She can be heard singing the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the movie Anastasia, as well numerous other animated features including Disney's Aladdin and the King of Thieves, Beauty and the Beast, and The Swan Princess.