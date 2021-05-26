Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Chilina Kennedy Shares Her Love of Lea Salonga, Deborah Gibson, and More!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Chilina Kennedy, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

It was when someone proposed to his girlfriend at the stage door after a performance of Jesus Christ Superstar and wanted the cast to be beside him while he got down on one knee. So sweet.

Who are you a super fan of?

I've always been a huge fan of Lea Salonga (I still get tongue tied around her) and Debbie (now Deborah) Gibson. My friend used to tease me and get Deborah on the phone and pass it to me, saying he had a friend he wanted me to say hi to. Hearing her voice, I would suddenly get super shy and totally awkward. I grew up listening to her music and all my friends idolized her.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I'm obsessed with High Tea. I love it and I try to have it in every city I visit. Also, I am a MAJOR animal lover, but most people know that about me.

Broadway is coming back in the fall (yay!) Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

There are so many things I want to do - read all the books on my list, watch documentaries, finish a course I'm taking, write more, record an album, play board games...but most importantly I want to spend time with my son and my family before things get crazy again. I want to take time to put away my to do list and my phone and watch the grass grow and jump on our trampoline.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Oh goodness that's a tough one to answer. Honestly, ANY of them. If I had to pick - Tina

Chilina is a singer, actress, songwriter and the longest running "Carole King" in Broadway's Beautiful with over 1200 performances. Recently she starred as "Dina" in the International Tour of The Band's Visit. Chilina also starred as "Mary Magdalene" in Jesus Christ Superstar (Broadway), "Binky" in This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company) and "Sophie" in the 1st National Tour of Mamma Mia!