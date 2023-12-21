Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Cooper Arbisi

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024.

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Cooper Arbisi from Massapequa, New York.

What do you love the most about performing?

Performing is a constant reminder that each moment is special and has a purpose, and it grounds me and allows me to recognize my inner light. Personally, it is a vessel to express my emotions while also connecting myself with the character I am portraying. However, my ultimate favorite part about performing is the community that it provides. It is beyond rewarding to create music with others who have the same drive and passion as I do, and I am grateful that I can perform while surrounded by those who love and support me.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

My vocal coach, Jennifer Barsamian, has had a tremendous impact on me as a performer. I have been working with her for five years and she is truly my greatest supporter. She constantly looks out for me and her dedication is one of the reasons why I wish to pursue a career in the arts. She has helped me navigate a growing and maturing voice while always having a smile on her face. She is one of my biggest inspirations and I would not trade our connection for the world.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

A piece of advice that has helped me grow and improve as a performer is that acting happens in the spaces between, not on the lines; the thoughts need to come naturally and in the moment. Additionally, Kate Rockwell’s advice that big thoughts are how performers arrive at the big/high note has especially stuck with me. Kyle Taylor Parker’s advice of recognizing what I know for sure (which "It Only Takes A Moment" is an example of) has further aided in my growth as an actor. From week three, Lesli Margherita’s advice that resistance within one’s objective creates the need for new approaches and that it is necessary to constantly see what the other person is doing have all heightened my acting skills when performing a musical theatre piece.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

My second greatest passion besides performing is reading and analyzing Literature. My current read is "The Secret History" by Donna Tartt.

Watch Cooper's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: