Meet the Current Cast Keeping FROZEN Cool In Summer

The cold never bothered Broadway anyway! Frozen is now playing at the historic St. James Theatre, where it opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, establishing itself as the biggest musical hit of its season. Having grossed more than any new Broadway musical since Hamilton and set four St. James Theatre house records in less than a year, Frozen has been seen by nearly 1M people since its Denver pre-Broadway engagement.

As the summer days heat up, we're cooling down by getting to know the current 2019 cast!

Broadway: Fantine in 2014 Les Misérables; Molly in Ghost (and West End); Sheila in 2009 Hair (and West End); Elphaba in Wicked (and L.A.); Penny in Hairspray(and first national tour); Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off- Broadway: First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater), Murder Ballad. TV: "Gotham." Film: Ms. Bula Banerjee, Options. In addition to extensive voiceover work, she can be heard on cast recordings of Ghost, Hair and over 20 singer/songwriter and composers' albums. She recently headlined Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, backed up Sir Rod Stewart and released her debut solo album With You. @CaissieLevy

Broadway/national tour: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu(Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly by Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds(Sally). TV: recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), "Royal Pains" (Ava). Proud alumna of the Syracuse University Drama Department. Huge thanks to Abrams and Disney for making this lifelong dream come true. So much love to Mom and Dad. This one is for Colin, the best husband a princess could ever dream up. Twitter/Instagram: @pattimurin

Broadway: Bandstand (Johnny Simpson), Cinderella (Prince Topher), Romeo and Juliet, Once. Regional: world premiere of Moulin Rouge! at the Colonial Theater in Boston and Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. Film: Bandstand Live on Broadway, Romeo and Juliet. TV: "NCIS: New Orleans;" "Chicago Fire;" "Elementary;" "Deception;" "The Carrie Diaries;" "All My Children." Training: RADA, BFA University of Michigan. Love to my family and my wife, Alex. @joe_carrollmich

Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville; If/Then; Bring It On. Television: "Younger" (TV Land). Film: Double Exposure. Off-Broadway: Usual Girls (Roundabout), Gigantic (Vineyard), The Marvelous Wonderettes. National tour: Bring It On. Regional: How to Succeed (TUTS), Hairspray (MUNY). NYU (CAP21). Love to Mom, Dad, John, KMR, Kyle, Annette, Andrew, Craig, Rachel and the Berlins. Endless gratitude to Adrian, Michael and the entire Disney family for welcoming me with warm hugs! Twitter/Instagram: @ryannreds.

Broadway and first national tour: Beautiful The Carole King Musical. Favorite regional: Dreamgirls (C.C., NSMT); Hello, Dolly! (Muny); Tarzan® (Terk, WWT); La Cage (Jacob, Summer Lyric). BFA CCM. Love and thanks to family, friends, teachers, BDF and CGF TALENT. For Grandma. Dream forward. @noahjrkts

Co-author and star of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cagney (Fred Astaire Award, Drama Desk/Outer Critics noms. for Lead Actor in a Musical). Veteran of eight Broadway shows and numerous appearances on network TV, recently Clarence Kolb in "The Good Fight" (CBS). Album: Ain't We Got Fun! Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. He is husband to Whitney and father to RJ and Samantha - by far his greatest accomplishments. This is for them! Socials: @rcreightonnyc. www.RobertCreightonNYC.com

Broadway: Smee in Peter and the Starcatcher, Rocky. Off-Broadway: Starcatcher(NYTW & New World Stages); Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Jacques Brel...; God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (Encores!). TV: "Peg + Cat;" "Law & Order: SVU;" "Deadbeat." Kevin is also an Emmy®-winning writer and book-writer of the musicals Altar Boyz and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Fun fact: Kevin was a Troll in the original Frozen movie!

Adam Jepsen (Sven At Certain Performances)

Broadway: Chicago, Cinderella (Original Broadway Cast). NYC: Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall). Tour: Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow). Regional: Casa Mañana, The Muny, Ogunquit Playhouse. TV: "The Mysteries of Laura." Film: Pink Moon, Alpha, Grotto, Mirrors. Commercial: Pizza Hut, Bank of America, Stella Artois, Bowlmor. Immense thanks to Rob! IG: @adamjepsen. www.AdamJepsen.com

Andrew Pirozzi (Sven At Certain Performances)

Andrew Pirozzi is elated to join the cast of Frozen and make his Broadway debut. TV/film credits include: "Hairspray Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" (NBC); "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS); "The Real O' Neals" (ABC); Ted 2(Universal) and many more. National tours include: Movin' Out, Dirty Dancing, Follies (CTGLA). www.andrewpirozzi.com. Instagram @afpirozzi. Live. Love. Freely.

Winter Donnelly (Young Elsa At Certain Performances)

Winter is thrilled for her Broadway debut! Select credits: The Sound of Music(Marta), LaGuardia High School; Les Miserables (Gavroche), Bergen PAC. Member of the Metropolitan Opera Chorus. Thanks Frozen Team, Telsey, Jason at Bercy Talent, David at Zuri, Amelia, Gulia, Janine, Tony and Laura. Love to Mom, Dad, Jared and Miles. @officialwinterdonnelly

Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna At Certain Performances)

Fiona is delighted to be making her Broadway debut. National tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Cindy Lou Who). Television: "Strangers." Film: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, All the Little Things We Kill. Special thanks to God, Amelia DeMayo, Telsey, the Frozen team, Innovative, Marni, Theresa and the whole family. @FionaMorganQ

Mimi Ryder (Young Elsa At Certain Performances)

Broadway: Title role in Matilda. Off-Broadway: CHIX 6 (Young Katie) Television: "Bluebloods," "#FashionVictim." Thank you to Telsey, Frozen Creatives/Family, Disney and Innovative Artists for believing in me. Much love and thanks to NYCDA, Ben, Nora, Willow, Julia, Deborah, Grammy and Grampy, Momma, Talia, Tre and God. Kindness is your magic...be magical! IG @mimi.ryder

Charlie Tassone (Young Anna At Certain Performances)

Charlie is honored and excited to be making her Broadway debut as Young Anna! Love to Mom, Dad, big brother Henry, family, friends and her incredibly supportive community. Special thanks to Judy and Michele at Sinclair; the whole team at CESD; Telsey, Disney and the Frozen team. Hooray! @charlie.tassone

Alyssa Fox is excited to be fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming Disney royalty! A Dallas, TX, native, Alyssa was most recently seen in Wicked on Broadway as the Elphaba standby, after playing the lead role on the national tour. Thanks to Professional Artists, Telsey, friends and family. Twitter @AlyssaFox. IG @AlyssaJoyFox.

Aisha Jackson is thrilled to be a Disney princess for the first time in forever! Broadway: Waitress, Beautiful The Carole King Musical. Regional: Memphis(Felicia), Witness Uganda. Thanks to God, my family, friends and CGF for all of the love and support! For Vaughn and Amy. Luke 1:37.

NY City Center Encores!: A Chorus Line (Kristine). National Tour: Something Rotten! (u/s Portia). Regional: Oliver!; Grease (Paper Mill Playhouse); Xanadu. Love to friends and family! For my Dad. @katerosebailey

First National Tour: Kinky Boots (Angel). Regional: The Who's Tommy (Captain Walker u/s. DCPA), Newsies (Spot Conlon. Pioneer). Multiple TV, Film, and Music Video productions. Huge thank you to Telsey + Co., Eddie, Mom, and Drew. @joejoebeau

Tracee Beazer is grateful to make Frozen her eighth Broadway show! B'way tour: one. Off-Broadway: a few. Regional: a lot. Film/TV: some. IG: @traceebeazerbarrett. LoveuOtaFat. P&T4LIFE. "You crown the year with your goodness, and Your paths drip with abundance." Psalm 65:11

Broadway: Aladdin. Tours: West Side Story Int'l (Anita), Smokey Joe's Cafe(Brenda). Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Broadway at Sacramento and Papermill Playhouse. Thank you Bloc, Telsey + Company, cast, crew, friends and always, my family. @keel_b

Broadway: Doctor Zhivago; Evita; Promises, Promises; South Pacific. Tours: Light in the Piazza (Franca), Guys and Dolls, Evita, Cats. Regional: Little Dancer, Secondhand Lions, ...Night Music. TV: "The Sound of Music Live!" For Michael & Nora. www.wendibergamini.com

Broadway: Cats. National tours: Joseph..., Flashdance, In Your Arms (Old Globe), American Dance Machine (Joyce). BFA SUNY Purchase. Love to Sofia at CESD, Mom, Dad, Lauren and Chelsea. Some people are worth melting for.

Broadway and first national tour: Kinky Boots (ensemble, u/s Lauren). Select regional: A Sign of the Times (Goodspeed) and Legally Blonde (Sacramento Music Circus). BFA Emerson College. Love and gratitude to Abrams, the wonderful Frozen team and my family! LaurenNicoleChapman.com

Broadway: Cats, Paramour. Regional: West Side Story (Paper Mill Playhouse), In Your Arms (The Old Globe Theatre). Pacific Northwest Ballet School. Pace University 2016, BFA Commercial Dance. Dedicated to my family. @thespencerclark

Broadway: Cats (Skimbleshanks), Annie (Bert Healy), The Last Ship, South Pacific, Billy Elliot, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 9 to 5, The People in the Picture, Ghost. BFA U. of Michigan. Equity member since 1998. Thanks to Mom, Dad, Sarah and Kristen.

Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Spamilton. National tour: Les Misérables (u/s Enjolras), Sister Act (Pablo). D.C. area: Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus - Signature Theatre). Many thanks to Mom, SW Artists and Telsey & Co! BFA Music Theatre, Montclair State. @NickEdwardsNYC

Cajai is excited to make her Broadway debut in Frozen! Previous credits, Off-Broadway: City Center Encores!, High Button Shoes. The Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widow; La Traviata; Aida; Adriana Lecouvreur (Venus). The Lion King (1st National Tour), Knicks City Dancer (MSG). Shout out to great agents, MSA. Love to Mom and Dad.

Ashley Elizabeth Hale is Scottish-American, born in Chicago. Broadway: Matilda. US: Carmen; Mamma Mia!. West End: Shrek, Jersey Boys, Candide, Dirty Dancing, Guys and Dolls, Fame. International: Finding Neverland, Starlight Express, Saturday Night Fever. Film: Cinderella, Ted 2.

Zach Hess is so excited to be making his Broadway debut! National tours: The Book of Mormon (Elder Price standby), Cats (Munkustrap). Love to Mom, Ms. Helen and God. Let's do this! AEA.

Broadway debut! First National Tour: Kinky Boots (Nicola). Off-Broadway: Heathers (Veronica). TV: "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," "The Son." Additional regional theater: a lot. Here because of Mom, Dad, Lizzie-Bee, Bri, Daniel and Brenton. @CharissaHogeland

New Orleans native. Northwestern State University of Louisiana. Broadway: Aladdin (OBC), Chicago (Sgt. Fogarty). Off-Broadway: Sweet Charity (Philip), Carnegie Hall's West Side Story (Bernardo). National tour: The Color Purple. Seattle's Spectrum Dance Theater. @doniejunior

Broadway: In the Heights (Yolanda, OBC); On Your Feet! (Robin, OBC); Women on the Verge... (Ana, OBC); Sweet Charity; Aida. Off- Broadway: The Capeman, Fanny. National tour: Aida. TV/film: "Elementary," "Smash," "30 Rock," Friends With Kids, Sleeping With the Fishes, Ted 2. Love to my family. NinaLafarga.com@ninalafarga

Broadway: Something Rotten!; Violet; Billy Elliot. Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz. New York City Center Encores!: Violet. National tour: Altar Boyz. TV/film: "Peter Pan Live!;" Across the Universe, Dish. Original music on iTunes as Boo Riley. @boorileymusic

Broadway: Cats, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. Off-Broadway: Trip Of Love, West Side Story (Carnegie Hall), Candide (NYCO). National Tours: Evita, Chicago. Love to Mom, Dad & Benji. For my Poppa.

Broadway debut! Tours: Fosse, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Regional: Dreamgirls; Chicago; Fosse; Cats; Swing!; Pippin; The Wedding Singer. Special thanks to Jarred, Chris, Sissy and Dad. We miss you Mom. "I love you more." @trvspttn

Adam Perry is thrilled to be joining the Disney family! Broadway: Rocky; Nice Work...; Anything Goes; Promises, Promises; A Chorus Line and Wicked. Other: Joan of Arc (The Public Theater). Tours: Wicked, Cats, Sweet Charity. TV/film: "Law and Order: SVU;" "Smash;" Hail, Caesar! Originally from East Tennessee. @adammperry

Jeff Pew (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain)

Jeff Pew is thrilled to be included in this incredible cast of characters. Broadway: Cinderella (Prince Topher u/s), Radio City Summer Spectacular. Tours: Billy Elliot. Endless thanks to my extraordinary parents and family. @jeffpew1

Broadway: Lincoln Center's The King and I; If/Then; Leap of Faith; Avenue Q(Christmas Eve); Beauty and the Beast (Belle). Off-Broadway: Plenty, Falsettoland. Regional: Allegiance, Shrek, Hair. TV: "Madam Secretary," "New Amsterdam," "Instinct," "Elementary," "FBI."

Brian is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! National Tour: Disney's The Little Mermaid (u/s Flotsam & Jetsam). Regional: Broadway at Sacramento, Pittsburgh CLO. Thanks Mom, Nick, friends, CTG and Telsey + Company.

Broadway: Doctor Zhivago (ensemble). Other credits: The SpongeBob Musical(Patrick u/s, swing), Spamalot (Galahad) and Rock of Ages (Dennis). Thanks to Mom and family, Brittany, 9Muse, Telsey + Company and J.C. For Dad. Instagram @LumberJakeSmith.

Broadway debut! Regional: Pippin and The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric, Music Theatre Wichita). So excited to be joining the Frozen family. Much love to Mom, Dad, Izzy, Jess, CGF and Elon MT #Itsallaboutfamily @jake.david.smith

Broadway: In Transit, On The Town. NY City Center Encores!: The Golden Apple, 1776, Cabin in the Sky, Paint Your Wagon. National tour: Show Boat. European tour: Porgy and Bess. Regional: Big River, Ragtime, Once on This Island. @nicholastheward

Cover Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer





