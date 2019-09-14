Meet the Cast of THE SOUND INSIDE- Now in Previews!

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.



Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit).



Ms. Parker will revisit her acclaimed performance as "Bella" in Rapp's new play following its world premiere last summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher."

Broadway and Off Broadway: Prelude to A Kiss, Proof, How I Learned To Drive, Heisenberg, The Snow Geese, The Sound Inside, Reckless, Hedda Gabler, Four Dogs And A Bone and more. Television: Angels in America, The West Wing, Weeds, When We Rise, Mr. Mercedes, Billions, Sugartime, The Robber Bride, Saint Maybe, A Place for Annie and more. Film: Red Sparrow, Red and Red 2, Behaving Badly, The Portrait of A Lady, Golden Exits, The Client, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Assassination of Jesse James, Boys on the Side, Red Dragon, The Five Senses, R.I.P.D, Howl, Solitary Man, Romance & Cigarettes, and more. Recipient of the Tony Award, the Emmy, two Golden Globes, the Satellite Award, two Obies and two Lucille Lortel Awards, as well as the Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League Awards, the Clarence Derwent and Theater World Awards, and more. Mary-Louise was an on-staff contributor to Esquiremagazine for over a decade and her writing has appeared in The New York Times, O, the Oprah Magazine, Bullett, Bust, The Riveter, In Style, Hemispheres, and others. Her first book, "Dear Mr. You," was published in November 2015 and translated into five languages. Her humanitarian efforts have been recognized by the Los Angeles Country Commission, GLAAD, and OUT Magazine, and her work on behalf of the LGBTQ community has been recognized by the Hetrick Martin Institute and the NY LGBTQ Center.

Broadway debut. Theatre: Sweat (Mark Taper Forum), The Sound Inside (Williamstown Theatre Festival, original cast), Dead Poets Society (Classic Stage Company, original cast). Film: Let Him Go (Focus Features), Critical Thinking (directed by John Leguizamo), Paterno (HBO), Love (short film). TV: The Code (CBS). Will was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. @willhochman

Photo Credit: Carolyn Brown





