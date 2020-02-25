Meet the Cast of THE MINUTES - Now in Previews on Broadway!

The Minutes is officially in previews on Broadway! The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Jeff Still.

With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

The Minutes will officially open on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

Prior Broadway credits include Tracy Letts' critically acclaimed Linda Vista, Tony Award Winning productions of The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Nighttime (original Broadway company), August: Osage County and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice. A Steppenwolf ensemble member since 2007, Mr. Barford has originated four roles in Tracy Letts' plays, among many others. Along with Steppenwolf, Ian has appeared in productions at The Goodman Theatre and Lookingglass Theatre in Chicago, along with The Geffen Theatre and Ahmanson Theatre in LA. Film credits include: Catch Hell, Return to Sender, Road to Perdition and 13 Going On 30.

Broadway: The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen (Tony Award), James Joyce's The Dead, Cabaret, The Secret Rapture, The Threepenny Opera. Off-Broadway/regional: Mary Page Marlowe (Second Stage Theater, Steppenwolf), On The Shore of the Wide World, Nikolai and the Others, The Clean House, Arcadia, The Tempest (McCarter Theatre), A Little Night Music (Kennedy Center), Humble Boy, Camino Real (Williamstown), My Life as a Fairy Tale (LCF), Comedy of Errors (NYSF), The Skin of Our Teeth (Old Globe), seasons at Stratford-Ontario and Guthrie Theater. Film: My Art, Speed of Thought, Dark Matter, The Sentinel, Dogville, Space Cowboys, The Astronaut's Wife, Altered States, Continental Divide, Strapless, Stealing Home and A Flash of Green. TV includes: "Orange Is The New Black," "Jack Ryan," "Elementary," "Limitless," "Forever," "Person of Interest," "The Affair," "Fringe," "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd" (5 Emmy Nominations), "ER," "ED," "The Ultimate Life," "Kennedy," "A Season in Purgatory," "The Good Policeman," "Hands of a Stranger," "Follow the Stars Home," "In His Life: The John Lennon Story," "Convictions," "Gifts of Love," "To Walk Again: The Eddie Keating Jr. Story," "Missing Parents," "Majority Rules," "Extremely Close Up," "Those Secrets", "Space". Directing: Rosemary and I (Passage), Lovely Day (Play Co.) and A Feminine Ending (PCS). Narrator of more than 50 documentary films and audio books.

Cliff is an ensemble member with Steppenwolf, where he appeared in the original production of The Minutes, as well as Belleville, Clybourne Park, and many others. His Chicago theatre credits include The Seagull at The Goodman Theatre and The Sparrow at The House Theatre of Chicago, where he is a company member. He last appeared on Broadway in Tracy Letts' Superior Donuts. He most recently wrapped a major recurring role on the final season of "Homeland" and is currently shooting USA's "Dirty John: Betty." He is coming off recurring roles in Netflix's "Easy" and "Altered Carbon" as well as NBC's "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders". He also appeared as a series regular on NBC'S "State of Affairs."

K. Todd Freeman (Mr. Blake)

Todd Freeman recently received a Jeff Award in Chicago and has been nominated for an Evening Standard Award in London for his performance in Steppenwolf's production of Downstate which travelled to the National Theater. On Broadway he has received a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award for Airline Highway and a Tony nomination for Song of Jacob Zulu, both of which originated at Steppenwolf, where he has been a company member since 1993. Other Broadway credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Wicked. Off-Broadway credits include Fetch Clay/Make Man (NY Theater Workshop), Spunk, Intelligent Homosexuals' Guide to Capitalism... (Public Theater) and more. Mr. Freeman was a series regular on Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" and has guested on many television shows, including his most recent appearances on "High Maintenance" and "God Friended Me." Numerous film credits include Anesthesia (Dir. Tim Blake Nelson), The Dark Knight, The End of Violence, Cider House Rules, A Gentleman's Game and Grosse Point Blank.

Armie is excited to return to the stage under the direction of Anna D. Shapiro, whom he worked with for Young Jean Lee's play Straight White Men at the Helen Hayes Theater in 2018. Hammer's film credits include: Call Me By Your Name, On the Basis of Sex, Sorry to Bother You, J. Edgar and The Social Network, amongst others. In 2018, Hammer received a Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award nominations for his role in Call Me By Your Name. Upcoming projects include Ben Wheatley's Rebecca remake and John Guillermin's Death on the Nile.

Tracy is the only person to win both a Tony Award for acting and a Pulitzer Prize. He is the author of The Minutes (Pulitzer finalist), Linda Vista, Mary Page Marlowe, The Scavenger's Daughter, Superior Donuts, August: Osage County (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award for Best Play), Man From Nebraska (Pulitzer finalist), Bug and Killer Joe. He won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in the Tony Award-winning revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? In 2002 he joined the Steppenwolf Ensemble where his appearances include American Buffalo, Betrayal, The Pillowman, The Pain and the Itch, The Dresser, Homebody/Kabul, The Dazzle, Glengarry Glen Ross, Three Days of Rain. Film appearances include Little Women, Ford v. Ferrari, The Post, Lady Bird, The Lovers, Indignation, Christine, The Big Short, Imperium, Wiener-Dog and Guinevere.

A longtime company member at Chicago's acclaimed A Red Orchid Theatre, Danny's stage credits also include The Iceman Cometh opposite Denzel Washington on Broadway, Annie Baker's The Antipodes and Lucille Lortel Best Play winner The Open House at Signature Theatre, Grace at Broadway's Cort Theater, the world premiere of Kill Floor at Lincoln Center, The Minutes, The Flick, Middletown, The Pillowman, Take Me Out, and The Water Engine at the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre of Chicago, David Cromer's visionary A Streetcar Named Desire at Writer's Theater of Glencoe, and Circle Mirror Transformation at The Repertory Theater of St. Louis, where his performance earned him a Kevin Kline Award nomination for Best Actor. Danny recently finished his run as Sheriff Heck Tate in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird. In addition to numerous national commercials and voice-overs, Danny McCarthy's film and television credits include The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Stronger, Elvis & Nixon, The Drop, The Express, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Killing Kennedy, "The Chicago Code," "Chicago Fire," "Detroit 1-8-7," "ER," Fred Claus, Flags of Our Fathers, Stranger Than Fiction, Derailed, Proof, "Boss," "Underemployed," "Betrayal," "Elementary," "Chicago Fire," "Blue Bloods," "Boardwalk Empire," and Prison Break.

Starred on Broadway in the revival of Carousel in her Tony and Grammy nominated role as Julie Jordan, opposite Joshua Henry for which she also received the Drama Desk Award. Prior to that, she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. In a new Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, which premiered in the Fall, Jessie plays Loretta Lynn opposite Megan Hilty as Patsy Cline. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell at The Kennedy Center. Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic's staged and televised concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall's family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars. Jessie received an Emmy Award Nomination for her performance in the PBS broadcast of "Chicago Voices" and can be seen in The Post, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Broadway: Linda Vista, August: Osage County, Fiddler on the Roof, The Wild Party, The Grapes of Wrath (also London). Lincoln Center: Bernarda Alba, A Man of No Importance, Carousel. Off-Broadway: The Threepenny Opera, The Apple Family Plays, Brutal Imagination (Vineyard). City Center Encores!: A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Steppenwolf Theatre Company: ensemble member; productions there include Skylight, Uncle Vanya, Mother Courage, The Royal Family. Concert: Romeo and Juliet with Chicago Symphony Orchestra and L.A. Philharmonic. Film: Pollock, Charming Billy, Scent of a Woman, Fearless. TV: "Succession," "Law and Order," "If These Walls Could Talk" (HBO), "Victim of Love," "Chicago Hope," "Great Performances," "American Playhouse." Cast recordings: Carousel, A Man of No Importance, Fiddler on the Roof, The Wild Party. Graduate: Northwestern University.

An actor, director, playwright, and, at HB Studio in New York, a teacher of acting. His most recent acting appearances in New York have been in Life Sucks (with the Wheelhouse Company), and Choir Boy (MTC Broadway). He has appeared in many movies and a great deal of TV. He is a member of the Ensemble at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater.

To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo, Fish in the Dark, Therese Raquin, Lombardi, Bronx Bombers, and August: Osage County (also National Tour). Off-Broadway: Our Town, Tribes, and Orson Welles in Orson's Shadow. Regional: Harry Brock in Born Yesterday (Guthrie), Rothko in Red (Pittsburgh Public Theatre), The Stage Manager in Our Town (KC Rep), Salieri in Amadeus (Cardinal Stage), Dr. Sweet in the world premiere of Tracy Letts' Bug (Gate Theatre, London) and 13 shows with Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company including the original production of The Minutes. Also some Film/TV, but nothing to get excited about.





