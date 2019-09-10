Meet the Cast of SLAVE PLAY- Now in Previews!

Slave Play, the acclaimed new work by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, is on its way to making its Broadway debut.

The cast features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan, who are bringing their acclaimed Off-Broadway performances to the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). They are joined by Joaquina Kalukango who will create the role of Kaneisha for the Broadway production. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair) as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation) as Dustin, Sullivan Jones (The Looming Tower) as Phillip, Chalia La Tour (Yale Rep's Cadillac Crew) as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio (Wit) as Patricia, Annie McNamara (Iowa) as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan(Escape to Margaritaville) as Jim. Joining them on Broadway will be Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple), who will play Kaneisha.

Broadway: Six Degrees of Separation (dir. Trip Cullman). Off-Broadway: Nijinskya?? in World Premiere of Fire and Air by Terrence McNally (Classic Stage Company, dir. John Doyle); The Devil in The Soldier's Tale featuring Michael Cerveris (Carnegie Hall, dir. Liz Diamond). Regional: KISS at Yale Repertory Theatre (CT Critics Circle Nominee, Best Featured Actor), Westport Country Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival. Television: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Path," "Red Oaks," "Blue Bloods," "Time After Time." Training: MFA, Yale School of Drama.

Sullivan was born and raised in the Bay Area and is a proud alumnus of Brown University and UCLA's School of Theater. He is a recipient of the 2012 Princess Grace Award for Theater. Sullivan has appeared with The Denver Center (Frankenstein), Berkeley Repertory Theater (Head of Passes), Baltimore Center Stage (One Night in Miami...), Long Wharf Theater (Smart People), TheaterWorks (Clementine in the Lower 9), The African American Shakespeare Company (Twelfth Night, Cinderella), among others. He is currently starring in Epic Theatre Ensemble's World Premiere production of The Winning Side in New York. On screen, Sullivan was most recently a series regular in this year's acclaimed limited series "The Looming Tower" (Hulu). He has also appeared in "The Good Fight" (CBS), "House of Cards" (Netflix), "Parks and Recreation" (NBC), "Blue Bloods" (CBS) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (CBS).

Chalia is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama's MFA Acting program and is originally from Stockton, California. Theatre credits include: The Review or How to Eat Your Opposition (WP Theater), Cymbeline (Yale Repertory Theatre), and Romeo and Juliet (Actors Theatre of Louisville). TV credits include: "The Good Fight" and "Elementary" on CBS. Film credits include: The Future is Bright and Three Pregnant Men. The Future is Bright has been screened at many festivals including The Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival and the inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival. La Tour is also an alumna of The Actors Theatre of Louisville Professional Training Program and The British American Dramatic Academy. She is a proud member of Actors Equity Association. For more information on her work go to chalialatour.com

NYTW: Love and Information. Broadway: Wit. Off-Broadway: Orange Julius (Rattlestick), The Undertaking (BAM/Theatre de la Ville), King Liz (Second Stage Uptown), We Play for the Gods (Women's Project), Estrella Cruz the Junkyard Queen (Ars Nova). Regional Credits include: El Huracán (Yale Rep), Bad Jews (Helen Hayes Nomination, Studio Theater DC), Pygmalion (Cal Shakes), Romeo and Juliet (Yale Rep), After the Revolution (Williamstown Theater Festival). Television: "The Americans" (FX), "Bartlett" (Amazon), "Madam Secretary" (CBS), "Gossip Girl" (CW), "Stranded in Paradise" (Hallmark), "Casi Casi" (HBO Latino). She is Co-Creator, Producer, and Actor for BUTS Webseries, a 2-time Imagen Award nominee and NBC Short Film Festival finalist. She is a graduate of Princeton University and The Yale School of Drama. Irene is a proud member of the Actor's Center and a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf (Elevator Repair Service/ERS - NYC & Dublin Theatre Festival); Iow@ (Playwrights Horizons, Lortel Nomination); *GATZ (The Public); *The Sound and The Fury: April Seventh, 1928 (New York Theatre Workshop); We're Gonna Be Okay (Humana Festival/Actors Theatre of Louisville); A Map of Virtue (13P); That Pretty Pretty; or The Rape Play (Rattlestick); God's Ear (New Georges); Rapture, Blister, Burn (The Huntington); Nurses in New England (Half Straddle). Film & TV: Blue Jasmine; "Orange Is the New Black" (recurring); "The Knick;" "Mozart in the Jungle." Clubbed Thumb, where she is an Affiliated Artist: The World My Mama Raised; The Tomb of King Tot; 41-derful; Lay Me Down, Justin Timberlake; U.S. Drag. *National and international touring with ERS.

Paul is a renowned Canadian actor who recently played the lead on Broadway in the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville. Previously, he starred in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's original Broadway musical, Bright Star, for which he earned a 2016 Drama Desk Award nomination for Best Featured Actor. He was also an Outer Critics Circle nominee as Best Featured Actor for the Broadway musical, Doctor Zhivago. His Broadway career began with his debut in Jesus Christ Superstar, and he also starred as Billy Flynn in Chicago, one of the longest running Broadway musicals in history. This summer, Paul shot guest roles on both "Madam Secretary" and "Instinct." This fall, he'll be shooting a prominent role in the indie film, The Scottish Play. Additional credits include the Off-Broadway world premiere and cast album of the musical, Daddy Long Legs; The Who's Tommy, West Side Story and As You Like It at the Stratford Festival; and the world premiere of the rock musical, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

Last seen on Broadway in the Tony Emmy and Grammy Award-winning revival of The Color Purple as Nettie. Her other Broadway credits include Holler If You Hear Me and Godspell. Off-Broadway she was seen in the Red Letter Plays: F-ing A (Signature), Our Lady Of Kibeho (Signature),Antony and Cleopatra (The Public Theater and Royal Shakespeare Company), Emotional Creature (Signature and Berkeley Rep), Hurt Village (Signature, Theatre World Award, Drama Desk Award nomination) and Rent (NYTW). In spring 2020, she will also be seen in the musical adaptation of The Visitor, opposite David Hyde Pierce and directed by Daniel Sullivan at The Public Theater. In television she can currently be seen in "When They See Us" directed by Ava DuVernay on Netflix and "Instinct" on CBS All Access.

Eboni Flowers (Understudy for Kaneisha/Teá)

Eboni Flowers is making her Broadway debut in Slave Play. Off-Broadway: Too Heavy For Your Pocket (Roundabout). Recent credits: A Raisin in the Sun (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Two Trains Running (Weston Playhouse), Father Comes Home from the Wars 1-3 (Yale Rep/A.C.T). Other theater credits: Dead Dog Park, Paradox of the Urban Cliche', Court Martial at Fort Devens, Too Heavy For Your Pocket (Alliance), Freddie Hendricks' Youth Ensemble of Atlanta. B.A: Clark Atlanta University. M.F.A: Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Big love and thanks to my Artist-Angels, wish you were here: Carol Mitchell-Leon, Jekonni Barber, Darius Truly, and Eloise Flowers. Luke 1:45

Thomas Keegan (Understudy for Jim/Dustin)

Thomas Keegan is honored to be making his Broadway debut with Slave Play. Regional theater: Junk, Watch on the Rhine (Arena Stage);Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare Theatre Company); The Glass Menagerie, Death of a Salesman, Jefferson's Garden (Ford's Theatre); Angels in America, Fool for Love(Roundhouse Theatre); world premieres of Zombie: The American, Women Laughing Alone with Salad, (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company); Othello, The Taming of the Shrew (Folger Shakespeare Theatre). Television and film: "Turn: Washington's Spies," "Veep," "Madame Secretary," "Elementary," and Harriet (November 2019). Twitter/IG: @TheThomasKeegan.

Jakeem Dante Powell (Understudy for Gary/Phillip)

A recent graduate from the Yale School of Drama. He most recently played Sebastian in Twelfth Night at the Yale Repertory Theatre and Gary in Slave Play at the Yale School of Drama. Additional credits include Joseph Asagai in A Raisin in the Sun at the Dallas Theatre Center, Kasim in If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be A Muhfucka at the Yale School of Drama, and as Trigorin in The Seagull also at the Yale School of Drama.

Elizabeth Stahlmann (Understudy for Alana/Patricia)

A recent graduate of the Yale School of Drama and has most recently been seen in The Humans and The Cake at The Alley Theatre in Houston. Upon graduating from Yale, Stahlmann won a Connecticut Critic's Circle Award for her performance in the one woman showGrounded at Westport Country Playhouse. A proud alumna of The Acting Company, she toured nationally and Off-Broadway for three seasons performing in Romeo and Juliet, The Comedy of Errors, and As You Like It. Other regional credits include The Real Thing, A Christmas Carol (Guthrie Theater), Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Provincetown Tennessee Williams Festival, and Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater. In television, Elizabeth was recently seen in an episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





