Meet the Cast of SIX - Now in Previews on Broadway!

SIX is officially in previews on Broadway! Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power.

Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of SIX earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.



As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

Adrianna Hicks (CATHERINE OF ARAGON)

Adrianna is extremely excited to return to Broadway with SIX the musical! Her credits include Broadway: The Color Purple revival, Aladdin. Regional/tour: The Wiz, SIX, The Color Purple revival tour, Ragtime, Buddy Holly. International: Sister Act (Germany), Legally Blonde (Austria), Dirty Dancing (Germany). Concert: Michael Bublé Call Me Irresistible tour. Adrianna would like to thank her family, friends and professors for their undying love and support. HCKR, you guys rock! Insta: @missadriannahicks

Broadway debut. Previously starred in SIX at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; American Repertory Theater, The Citadel Theatre and The Ordway Center of Performing Arts. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Canada, and a graduate from CCPA (Victoria, Canada). Credits include Canadian productions of Heathers: The Musical, Avenue Q, Miss Saigon and Prairie Nurse. Big love to Mom, Dad and Aya. For my family and friends, I love you forever. To God be the glory! @andrea.cesyl

Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Carole King), Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway: A Minister's Wife at Lincoln Center Theater; School of Rock, Pre-Broadway workshop at Gramercy Theatre. First National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (originated the role of Carole King). Regional Highlights: The Last 5 Years (Cathy), Les Misérables (Fantine), Miss Saigon (Ellen), Joseph...(Narrator), 1776 (Abigail Adams), The Three Musketeers (Constance), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Milly), Brigadoon (Fiona), Into the Woods (Cinderella), Pippin (Catherine), The Full Monty (Georgie). TV: "America's Got Talent," NBC; "The Today Show," ABC. Thank you God, Family, Friends, Tim and Stewart Talent, Michelle and Industry Entertainment, and the SIX Queendom! @abcmuell and www.abbymueller.com

Brittney Mack (ANNA OF CLEVES)

Brittney is beyond excited to be making her Broadway debut in such a heartfelt and timely show. She hails from Chicago! Favorite credits include tour: Memphis (Networks). Regional: Beehive, Ain't Misbehavin', Avenue Q, All Shook Up, Shrek, Rent. International: Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. TV: "Empire." Thank you so much to the entire SIX team for the creative opportunity to dig in and do my thing! To my queens, love ya'll. Look ma. Broadway baby! It's just beginning. Y'all ain't ready! Romans 8:28

Samantha is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. Samantha has been with SIX since it premiered at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre (Joseph Jefferson Award). She recently made her West End debut as Eva Peron in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award). National Tours: Bat Out Of Hell as Valkyrie. Regional: SIX (Citadel Theatre, Ordway Theatre); Evita, Honeymoon in Vegas, Godspell, Hairspray, Elf the Musical, Beaches. TV: "Chicago PD" (NBC), Mike's Hard Lemonade, T-Mobile, Purina. Endless love and thanks to her family and friends; this is for you. Thanks to Stewart Talent and the entire SIX team. "And to my love, Matt, thank you for always being in my corner." www.samanthapauly.com, @sampauly

Anna is delighted to get to share this piece with you all tonight! Broadway: Once on This Island (Andrea). Regional: Dreamgirls (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma). TV: "City on a Hill" (Showtime). Education: Texas State University, BFA in musical theatre. A million thanks to my family, Glenn, Toby and Lucy, Innovative Artists, Tara Rubin's office and the nine other women who kept me alive on this wild journey! "All my love, Catherine."

Broadway debut! Regional: Little Shop of Horrors (Mercury Theater Chicago); Seussical the Musical (Marriott Theater); Memphis, In the Heights (Porchlight Theater); Godspell (St. Sebastian Players); Rent (Brightside Theater). BA: music education at Roosevelt University. Love to her family, Jaybo and DDO. NicoleKLambert.com. IG: @nila_kay

Courtney is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Regional: SIX (CST, A.R.T., Citadel Theatre, Ordway), Heathers: The Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, Mamma Mia!, Ghost: The Musical, Cabaret, Side Show. BFA in MT, Columbia College Chicago. Love and thanks to my family, Treysen and everyone at Paonessa! IG: @courtneypmack

Mallory Maedke (ALTERNATE, DANCE CAPTAIN)

Mallory is an original U.S. member of SIX. Maedke graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a BFA degree. Some favorite credits: Legally Blonde, The Little Mermaid, Hairspray (Paramount Theatre), Memphis (Porchlight Music Theater), Hair (Mercury Theater), Kristin Chenoweth Concert (The Chicago Theater), Janis Joplin in Beehive (Little Theater on the Square.)





