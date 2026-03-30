Meet the Cast of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE, Now Playing on Broadway!

Taraji P. Henson - Bertha Holly Taraji P. Henson is an Academy Award-nominated actor, producer, #1 New York Times bestselling author, mental health advocate, and entrepreneur, with a globally celebrated career that extends beyond the screen. In June 2025, Henson starred in Tyler Perry’s Straw for Netflix. The film, which also includes performances by Sherri Shepherd and Teyana Taylor, follows a single mother (Henson) who faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path. Straw debuted as the #1 film globally on Netflix in its first week. Additional projects this year include Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet,” a two-part documentary that celebrates the achievements of Black actors in Hollywood, and CNN’s latest travel series, “My Happy Place.” Most recently, Henson starred in Peacock’s limited series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” which launched as the most watched premiere in Peacock history and the #1 original drama. The show earned the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie), and Henson took home the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie). She quickly rose to fame with her breakout role in Hustle & Flow, earning a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and a BET Award for Best Actress. She was most recently seen in the award-winning musical adaptation of The Color Purple, winning an NAACP Image Award and receiving a Screen Actors Guild Award ensemble nomination. Other film highlights include Hidden Figures, Acrimony, Proud Mary, Think Like A Man and Think Like A Man Too, Smokin’ Aces, No Good Deed, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. On television, she has garnered multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations, most recently for her guest turn on “Abbott Elementary.” Previously, Henson won a Golden Globe Award, received multiple Emmy nominations, and became the first Black woman to win a Critics’ Choice Television Award in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of Cookie Lyon on the smash hit series “Empire.” Her producorial efforts on the play Jaja’s African Hair Braiding earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Play in 2024. In June 2024, she released her #1 New York Times bestselling and NAACP Image Award-winning children’s book, You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!). Henson also released her New York Times bestselling novel Around the Way Girl in October 2016. In 2018, Henson created the Boris L. Henson Foundation, which exists to both normalize and improve access to mental health services for Black communities in hopes of eradicating the stigma around seeking help and support. Furthering her passion for creating and uplifting her community and beyond, Henson founded TPH by Taraji in 2020, an award-winning brand of inclusive, spa-inspired products. In 2024, Henson further expanded her business portfolio as the strategic advisor and creative collaborator for Seven Daughters Moscato. For Henson, this collaboration is about more than wine; it’s about creating opportunities for magical moments of connection and lasting memories.

Cedric 'The Entertainer' - Seth Holly Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name, Cedric “The Entertainer,” is an executive producer, director, actor, comedian, and novelist. Over the course of a career spanning 30 years, he has solidified his status as one of the world’s premier performers on the stage, in film, and on television. Most recently, Cedric has developed and will serve as executive producer of the new comedy sitcom “Crutch,” starring Tracy Morgan, for Paramount+. He has also joined forces with Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, actress, producer and entrepreneur Toni Braxton for a music and comedy experience with their joint residency, Love & Laughter, at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. In the literary world, Cedric released his debut novel, Flipping Boxcars, for Amistad Press/HarperCollins in September 2023. Collaborating with Alan Eisenstock, the literary noir tale drew on stories from his own close-knit family’s colorful history to serve up a fast-paced and diverting fictional crime caper. On the TV front, Cedric is the star and executive producer of the CBS hit comedy ”The Neighborhood,” which was recently renewed for an 8th season and continues to hold the spot for one of the top 3 most-watched comedy shows on broadcast television. The series features star-studded guests, including George Lopez, Toni Braxton, and Tracy Morgan, to name a few. In 2023, Cedric received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Neighborhood,” making it his sixth inclusion within the category. Concurrently, he is starring in and executive producing the ”Kings of BBQ” series now on Hulu, where he and Anthony Anderson tie in their love of BBQ with their lifestyle brand, AC Barbeque. Cedric also hosted and executive produced ”The Greatest #AtHome Videos” and has previously hosted and produced the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. In addition, Cedric reprised his role as Uncle Bobby in Disney+’s ”The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”—the long-anticipated revival of the groundbreaking animated series “The Proud Family.” Other noteworthy television credits include ”The Last O.G. “ opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, ”The Steve Harvey Show,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents” and ”Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” His versatile film work spans genres, from memorable performances in comedies such as the hit Barbershop franchise and The Original Kings of Comedy concert film—which chronicled his record-breaking comedy tour with fellow comedians Steve Harvey, D.L Hughley and the late Bernie Mac—to dramas like Paul Schrader’s critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated drama First Reformed, co-starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, as well as his signature baritone voice in animated hits such as Disney’s Madagascar and Planes franchises, Ice Age, and Dr. Dolittle 2, among many others. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Cedric has continuously been passionate about his philanthropic efforts through The Kyles Family Foundation, where they have raised funds and donated to organizations and programs including the Boys & Girls Club of America, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, United Negro College Fund, SSM Health’s Women’s Health Initiative, UNCF, Amazing Grace Conservatory, and more.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson - Bynum Walker Ruben most recently helmed the world premiere of John Leguizamo’s The Other Americans at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and the Public Theatre in NYC. He will star opposite Tom Hanks and Kelli O’Hara in This World of Tomorrow, written by Hanks and James Glossman, at NYC’s The Shed in November 2025. His Broadway production of Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau received 4 Tony® nominations, including Outstanding New Play. His own autobiographical Lackawanna Blues was awarded The Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards as well as a Tony Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor. With Lackawanna Blues, Ruben became the first person in the history of Broadway to write, direct and star in a play. His Broadway production of Jitney garnered several awards for Outstanding Revival including the Tony Award and six Tony nominations. Santiago-Hudson adapted August Wilson’s play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Netflix: produced by Denzel Washington, directed by George C. Wolfe, and starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman. Santiago-Hudson received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in August Wilson’s Seven Guitars and made his Broadway acting debut alongside Gregory Hines in Jelly’s Last Jam; other Broadway credits include Stick Fly and Gem of the Ocean. Ruben wrote, executive produced and co-starred in the HBO film Lackawanna Blues based on his Obie- and Helen Hayes Award-winning play. The movie received many honors, including an Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP Image Award, The Christopher Award, and the Humanitas Prize. Film and television credits include “East New York,” American Gangster, Their Eyes Were Watching God, Shaft, Devil’s Advocate, Domestic Disturbance, Forgotten Genius, The Red Sneakers, Selma, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Solomon and Sheba (the first time a biblical movie starred actors of color), Rear Window, “The Quad,” “Public Morals,” “Low Winter Sun,” “David Makes Man,” “Billions,” “The West Wing,” “Law & Order,” and numerous other guest star appearances. Santiago-Hudson starred in the hit ABC series “Castle” for three seasons as Capt. Roy Montgomery. Ruben’s other honors as writer, director or actor include the Humanitas Prize, the National Board Of Reviews, the Christopher Award, the Clarence Derwent Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, 4 Obie Awards, 6 Audelco Awards, the Helen Hayes Award, the NAACP Image Award, the Glen Bartle Distinguished Alumni Award, the SDCF Joseph Calloway Directing Award, the Lloyd Richards Directing Award, the Nederlander Apple Award, and honorary doctorate degrees from Wayne State University and Buffalo State University.

Joshua Boone - Herald Loomis Tony®– and Grammy Award-nominated Joshua Boone was most recently seen on Broadway playing the “absolute scene-stealing” role of Dally in Danya Taymor’s The Outsiders, for which he also received a Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance. He starred in Netflix’s A Jazzman’s Blues, written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, which premiered worldwide at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The film received a roaring 7-minute standing ovation and was nominated for several 2023 NAACP Awards. Josh himself received nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture and the Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. He’ll next be seen in the indie psychological drama Blow the Horn, written and directed by Nacho Arenas, and starring Tracee Ellis Ross. He also starred opposite André Holland, Nicole Beharie, and DeWanda Wise in the feature film Love, Brooklyn, which premiered at Sundance, executive produced by Steven Soderbergh. He was seen on stage in Dominique Morisseau’s Broadway show Skeleton Crew, starring opposite Phylicia Rashad and Chante Adams for Tony-winning director Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Joshua previously starred in Premature for director Rashaad Ernesto Green opposite Zora Howard. He can also be seen in indie release Wheels for writer/director Paul Starkman. He also starred on stage at MCC in All the Natalie Portmans, and before that, he starred in Ivo van Hove’s highly acclaimed Broadway production of Network opposite Bryan Cranston. In 2018, he completed a guest star role in “Seven Seconds” for Netflix. Additional stage credits include Artney Jackson (Williamstown), Actually (MTC, Williamstown), Mother Courage and Her Children (Classic Stage Company), and Holler If Ya Hear Me (Broadway).

Savannah Commodore - Zonia Loomis Savannah Commodore is honored to make her Broadway debut. Recognized for her natural stage command and expressive storytelling, she recently performed as a principal dancer in an NBC-televised Motown holiday special. Savannah trains in acting, voice, and dance, studying on scholarship at Debbie Allen Middle School with additional training from the School of American Ballet and Joffrey Ballet. In her free time, Savannah loves baking, gymnastics and fashion. She sends love and gratitude to her family and mentors for their support.

Dominique Skye Turner - Zonia Loomis Dominique Skye Turner is a New York–born actor based in West Orange. She began training at Performers Theatre Workshop in 2022 and subsequently signed with Carson Adler Agency. The young actress has appeared in Anything Helps, Patrice, “The Pigeon Explains,” and Fences, with additional voice work for “Rainbow High,” “L.O.L.! Surprise: Eye Spy” and Nick Jr.’s “Star Trek: Scouts.” Dominique also performs with PTW’s comedy troupe.

Bradley Stryker - Rutherford Selig Bradley Stryker is ecstatic to be making his Broadway debut in Joe Turner. A journeyman actor with over 150 film/TV credits to his name including The Order, Magazine Dreams, Let Him Go, Terrifier 3, Cold Pursuit, “Untamed,” “Devil in Ohio,” “The Chair Company,” “Tracker,” and “The O.C.” to name a few. He is forever grateful to Debbie Allen and the producing team for this opportunity. He is indebted to his fellow actors in this play, and all of those who have inspired him daily for the last 28 years. He would like to thank his team at Stewart, Lauren Levitt, and CTC. Friends and extended family, I love you. The Stryker, Tsangaris, and Cromwell families; you all mean the world to me. My wife, Caitlin; and my son, Beckett; you are my heart and my purpose. My mother, Beverly; you made this dream a reasonable pursuit, I will miss you always.

Tripp Taylor - Jeremy Furlow Tripp Taylor is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in August Wilson’s seminal play with the iconic Ms. Debbie Allen. He’s originally from South Carolina and has been playing guitar his whole life. Tripp is a graduate of the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. TikTok/IG: @trippsings

Christopher Woodley - Reuben Scott Broadway debut! Film/TV credits include lead in the feature film Our Son (Billy Porter/Luke Evans), supporting lead in the upcoming feature film Animals (Ben Affleck/Kerry Washington) and “Law & Order: SVU.” Endless gratitude to Debbie Allen, Barry Kolker, Link Entertainment, Michelle Aravena, ARC Casting, and his family for making this dream possible. @christopher.t.woodley

Jackson Edward Davis - Reuben Scott Jackson Edward Davis discovered his love of acting at the age of three and is excited to be making his Broadway debut. Jackson trains at The Actor’s Scene in Buford, Georgia to further develop his natural acting ability. In his spare time, he enjoys singing and being with his friends.

Jasmine Batchelor - Understudy Broadway debut. NY: DAPHNE (Lincoln Center / LCT3), GNIT (TFANA), Measure for Measure (Public Theater; Mobile), Mothers (Playwrights Realm), Continuity (MTC). Regional: Alien Girls (Old Globe), A Raisin in the Sun (Two River Theater), JAZZ (Baltimore Center Stage). Film/TV: The Surrogate (Gotham Award Nominee, Breakthrough Actor), A Journal for Jordan, I’ll Be There, Three Birthdays, “Emperor of Ocean Park,” “New Amsterdam,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Good Fight,” “The Affair,” “Miss 2059,” and “Law & Order SVU” as Det. Toni Churlish. She is a proud alumnus of The Juilliard School and Wright State University and serves as an Educational TAison for the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Rosalyn Coleman - Understudy Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird, Travesties, The Mountaintop, Radio Golf, Seven Guitars, The Piano Lesson, Mule Bone, and The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant. Film: Rob Peace, Miss Virginia, Frankie and Alice, Brooklyn’s Finest, Vanilla Sky, Our Song, Brown Sugar, and Music of the Heart. TV: “Bull,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Black List,” “Blue Bloods,” “Madam Secretary,” “Kidnapped,” “DC,” “Oz,” and “Law and Order SVU” and “Law and Order Criminal Intent.” Recent Off-Broadway: The Wedding Band, Native Son, Breakfast with Mugabe. In 2002, with her husband/partner Craig T. Williams, Rosalyn formed Red Wall Productions, a film production company. Rosalyn has created and directed film projects, including several award-winning short films and the groundbreaking documentary “Black Sorority Project.” Instagram: @iRozapp

Thomas Michael Hammond - Understudy Broadway: Left on Tenth, Good Night Oscar, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh, M. Butterfly, The Glass Menagerie, A View From the Bridge, The Crucible, A Raisin in the Sun, Lucky Guy, Death of a Salesman, The Merchant of Venice. Off-Broadway: Medea (BAM), Julius Caesar, Troilus & Cressida (TFANA), Dr. Knock, The Madras House (Mint). Regional/UK: Cymbeline (RSC), Macbeth (Old Globe), Julius Caesar, The Winter’s Tale, Pericles, My Fair Lady. Film: Memory, Beach House. Television: “Billions,” “And Just Like That,” “Blue Bloods.”

Cayden McCoy - Understudy Cayden McCoy is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut with Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. Cayden is a proud graduate of the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama’s class of 2025. @cayden.mccoy.

Kevyn Morrow - Understudy Broadway: Joe Turner… makes 12. West End: Ragtime (Olivier Best Actor Nominee). Tour/ Regional: Hadestown (‘Hades’ – Elliot Norton Best Actor Winner), Lion in Winter, Radio Golf, Driving Miss Daisy, This World of Tomorrow. Film: The Accompanist, A Complete Unknown, The Christmas Letter, Stayin’ Alive. TV: Recurring – “L&O,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “East New York,” “The Path,” “911,” “Elementary.” Guest – “Blue Bloods,” “Instinct,” “SVU,” “Person of Interest,” “The Good Wife,” “Colin in B&W,” “When They See Us.”

Maya Boyd - Molly Cunningham Maya Boyd starred in the title role in the Broadway smash hit & Juliet while completing her senior year at Michigan. Prior to & Juliet, she made her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along. BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan.

Abigail C. Onwunali - Martha Pentecost Abigail Onwunali most recently appeared in Jaja’s African Hair Braiding at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Her credits include Broadway’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, King Lear (La MaMa), Bloodwork (National Black Theatre), The Half-God of Rainfall (New York Theatre Workshop), The Grove, and Sojourners (Huntington). A Princess Grace Award winner and playwright, her work has been workshopped by New York Theatre Workshop, Red Bull Theater, Fault Line Theatre, The New Harmony Project, Liberation Theatre Company, and Ensemble Studio Theatre. A graduate of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, Abigail calls Houston, Texas, and Nigeria home. She is grateful to God and all who support her.