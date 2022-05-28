Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: Honoree Emily Grishman

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Emily Grishman!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Emily Grishman

Her Nomination: Tony Honor

About Emily: As a music copyist for Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional theatre, Emily provides the written instrumental parts and full scores (sheet music) that are used by each of the musicians in the orchestra pit and by the conductor of each show, working closely with composers, orchestrators, and players. Emily Grishman Music Preparation has supervised over 130 Broadway productions, countless other theatrical endeavors (including work for most of the New York not-for-profit theatres), film and TV projects and copying/library work for many individual artists.

