Meet the 2021 Jimmy Awards Nominees- Part 3

It's just days until the biggest night in high school musical theatre! The Jimmy Awards officially return as a virtual ceremony on Thursday, July 15, 2021. View the full list of nominees!

As presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program has, in past years, invited two nominees from each of these regional ceremonies to New York City to participate in a theatre intensive including coaching and rehearsals with Broadway professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on a Broadway stage.

In no particular order, BroadwayWorld is getting to know this year's nominees! Below, get to know just a few, including: Brynn Brady, Nathan Bravo, Taylor Garlick, Kendall Hicks, Brady McComas, Marcus McGee, Ronald Spoto, Arianna Vila, and Kuper Walker.

Be sure to check back later to hear from even more Jimmy Awards nominees and view Part 1 and Part 2!

Brynn Brady

School: Davis High School Graduate, BYU Freshman



City, State: Kaysville, UT



Graduation Year: 2021



Looking Forward To: I'm so excited to make connections and long lasting friendships. I am looking forward to seeing the final product of all our hard work!



Arts Education: Arts education has strongly impacted my life because it's provided me with a place I feel like I belong. Specifically my theater teacher at Davis High School, Michael Wright, has made the arts and theater a safe space for me. Being a part of theater from a young age has helped me grow my confidence and helped with with many life skills that aren't even theater related. I believe arts education is extremely important, especially for the younger generation.

Nathan Bravo

School: John W. North High School



City, State: Riverside, California



Graduation Year: 2021



Look Up To: Ben Platt hands down is my favorite performer. I so admire the level of vulnerability he puts into his performances, and strive to learn how to do the same. The way he can communicate even the hardest of feelings on stage is incredible and super inspiring, not to mention his voice is AMAZING HAHA. I hope to have the capability to do what he has done for me, for others.



Looking Forward To: I most am looking forward to watching it!! Throughout the week of course we're putting it all together, filming and re filming, but I have no idea what it's actually going to look like!! I'm so excited to finally see all of the hard work these fabulous and TALENTED nominees have been doing.



Arts Education: The arts in general have always been such an outlet for me. It's the place where I can go and not worry and truly let it all out. And that's all thanks to my teachers, Mrs. Hightower and Mrs. Hilland. They have created such a safe environment for not only me but all of their students and I truly could not thank them enough for all they have taught me. They've allowed me to take risks and have guided me in every direction that has gotten me here today. Their unconditional support has meant the world.

Taylor Garlick

School: Farmington High School



City, State: Kaysville



Graduation Year: 2021



Look Up To: Currently it is Maddie Tarbox. I have never met someone with so much drive, ambition, and kindness inside of them. I aspire to work as hard as she does on her craft and be the kind of mentor and friend she has been for me.



Looking Forward To: Seeing all of my new friends perform together. So excited to see how it looks!



Arts Education: It has taught me how to listen to myself and the people around me. Certain teachers and coaches have taught me how important it is to live for yourself and to do what makes you happy. Theatre has also shown me how much more fun everything is when you are present and attentive in every situation you find yourself in.

Kendall Hicks

School: Ironwood Ridge High School



City, State: Tucson Arizona



Graduation Year: 2021



Look Up To: I really look up to performers like Stephanie J. Block, Margot Siebert, Norbert Leo Butz, and Andrew Rannells. They are all such exceptional actors and they put so much thought and care into their craft. They make great choices onstage, they have great technique when they sing, and they all seem like amazing people.



Looking Forward To: Getting to know the other nominees has been one of the best things about the Jimmy's this year. Even though we're hundreds and thousands of miles apart, we still manage to keep in touch and do things together and I think unity in this time is really important. I'm also ecstatic about the opportunities and education we all get from this process. Learning about myself as a performer and getting feedback and advice is one of my favorite parts of theatre, because I want to grow and I want all of us to grow and succeed together. It's just all so cool!



Arts Education: I quite literally would not be where I am today had I not switched schools and wound up in my drama teacher Mary Dickson's program. She has helped me to improve in every aspect of performing and I've gotten so much experience through doing shows with her. She has been an invaluable resource to me and I am forever grateful that I was able to work with her.

Brady McComas

School: Ada High School



City, State: Ada, Oklahoma



Graduation Year: 2021



Look Up To: Robert Downey Jr. who is both an actor and a performer, a man who has taught me that no matter what the circumstance it's never too late to achieve your dream.



Looking Forward To: I am very excited to meet all of the actors and actresses, and to see other peoples talents. I'm also excited for the amazing experience.



Arts Education: My teacher Marrie Plamer was my first acting teacher, she pushed me to be the greatest person I could be, and I'm thankful for all she has done for me.

Marcus McGee

School: Recently graduated from Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, and will be attending Columbia College Chicago in the Fall!



City, State: Bourbonnais, Illinois



Graduation Year: 2021



Look Up To: Jordan Fisher's ability to emote & care so much about his craft has always astounded and inspired me. Not only is he a phenomenal actor, but his voice? Beyond words.



Looking Forward To: I'm most looking forward to seeing all of the friends I've made do what they do best on that virtual stage! I've learned so much just from watching them perform, empathize, and love recklessly. It has been a privilege to be cared for by the nominees!



Arts Education: Every educator that I've had the honor of working with has loved the craft as much as they love performing, and it's that combined love that helps establish the best relationships. My High School MusicalTheatre Director, Mr. David Charles Morgan, always says, "It's been an honor making magic with you all." And that's what theatre is. Magic!

Ronald Spoto

School: Harrison School for the Arts



City, State: Lakeland, Florida



Graduation Year: 2021



Look Up To: He's not a musical theatre performer, but I think James Spader is a fantastic actor. He has this ability to make you forget you're watching someone act. His acting choices, his vulnerability, and the humanity that he brings to the work are something I can only hope to come close to one day. Also, I'm obsessed with Meryl Streep, but then again, who isn't?



Looking Forward To: I'm very excited to see our final product since none of the nominees have watched the full, cohesive production. We have all been adding small pieces to a huge puzzle and I think it is going to be absolutely thrilling to see the full picture when it comes to fruition on the big screen. Every one of the nominees is so talented and hardworking, I would have to imagine the showcase itself is going to be bigger than any of us ever dreamed of when we were putting it together.



Arts Education: For the past four years, I was blessed to be a musical theatre major at Harrison School for the Arts. Spending 6-8 hours a day doing musical theatre both in class and on stage is very different than doing it as a hobby. Don't get me wrong, there is absolutely nothing wrong with doing musical theatre for fun. In fact, I would encourage anyone on the fence to go try out for your local community theatre. But studying at Harrison was a whole new experience. I learned time management, teaching skills, resilience, perseverance, and how to love and support those succeeding around me while building myself up at the same time. I would be naive if I failed to acknowledge that a career in the arts is hard. But thanks to everyone I've met so far on my artistic journey, I know that I have the support team to keep me going. And for that, I am endlessly grateful.

Arianna Vila

School: John W. North High School



City, State: Riverside, California



Graduation Year: 2021



Look Up To: The performer I look up to the most is Ariana Grande because she started off in theatre and made her way to mainstream pop music, which is what I hope to do one day!



Looking Forward To: I am most looking forward to being able to watch the final product, seeing the amazing result of all of our hard work from throughout the week.



Arts Education: Education in the arts has provided an outlet for me as well as an amazing community of people I know are always there for me.

Kuper Walker

School: University High School Charter



City, State: Los Angeles, CA



Graduation Year: 2023



Look Up To: That's a hard one!!! I think as of right now, it's Renée Elise Goldsberry. Every time I watch one of her performances, I'm mesmerized. Her acting is very captivating and charismatic, and I believe that, that's where I want to be one day.



Looking Forward To: I'm looking forward to watching my peers(aka friends) on the screen. They're all so very kind and insanely talented, you guys won't be ready, I know I won't.



Arts Education: Arts education has been a need for me throughout my life. What I've learned, and what I will continue to learn about theater and about the fine arts period is absolutely astonishing. Special shoutout to my educators Ronnie Sperling, Lindsey Lorenz, and Nina Kasuya for pushing me beyond my limits, and believing in me when even I didn't.

For more information about the Jimmy Awards, visit: JimmyAwards.com.