Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Tyler Kelly from Nazareth College



I Don't Remember Christmas

A Favorite Role He's Had: Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music

Click Here for More Information on Tyler Kelly

Catarina Kirst from American Musical and Dramatic Academy



There are worse things I could do

A Performer She Looks Up To: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Click Here for More Information on Catarina Kirst

Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University



With You from Ghost

A Performer She Looks Up To: Eva Noblezada

Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller

Kalen Robinson from Howard University



Watch What Happens

A Favorite Role She's Had: Daniela in In The Heights

Click Here for More Information on Kalen Robinson

Willem Butler from Elon University



For Forever

A Favorite Role He's Had: Beast in Beauty and the Beast

Click Here for More Information on Willem Butler

Gabrielle Bieder from Northwestern University



Higher from Allegiance

A Performer She Looks Up To: Christy Altomare

Click Here for More Information on Gabrielle Bieder

Murilo Ohl from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy



Papi Hears the Ocean

One of His Dream Roles: Aladdin in Aladdin

Click Here for More Information on Murilo Ohl

Hosea Mundi from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (Los Angeles)



"One Second and A Million Miles"

A Performer He Looks Up To: Joshua Henry

Click Here for More Information on Hosea Mundi

Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini from Marymount Manhattan College



"My Man"

One of Her Dream Roles: Natasha in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Click Here for More Information on Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini

Steven Klenk from Millikin University



Someone To Fall Back On

A Favorite Role He's Had: Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors

Click Here for More Information on Steven Klenk

Melissa Ramondelli from UCLA



The Life I Never Led

Two of Her Dream Roles: Sue or Carrie in Carrie The Musical

Click Here for More Information on Melissa Ramondelli

Amaris Rios from Emerson College



Hand In Hand

A Favorite Role She's Had: Maureen in Rent

Click Here for More Information on Amaris Rios

Sophia Matteucci from Nazareth College



The Light in the Piazza

A Favorite Role She's Had: Natalie in Next to Normal

Click Here for More Information on Sophia Matteucci

Paloma Aisenberg from Stanford University



Journey to the Past (from Anastasia)

One of Her Dream Roles: Maria in West Side Story

Click Here for More Information on Paloma Aisenberg

Armand Akbari from University of Southern California (USC)



Santa Fe

One of His Dream Roles: Fabrizio in The Light in the Piazza

Click Here for More Information on Armand Akbari