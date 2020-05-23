Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.
Tyler Kelly from Nazareth College
I Don't Remember Christmas
A Favorite Role He's Had: Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music
Click Here for More Information on Tyler Kelly
Catarina Kirst from American Musical and Dramatic Academy
There are worse things I could do
A Performer She Looks Up To: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Click Here for More Information on Catarina Kirst
Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University
With You from Ghost
A Performer She Looks Up To: Eva Noblezada
Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller
Kalen Robinson from Howard University
Watch What Happens
A Favorite Role She's Had: Daniela in In The Heights
Click Here for More Information on Kalen Robinson
Willem Butler from Elon University
For Forever
A Favorite Role He's Had: Beast in Beauty and the Beast
Click Here for More Information on Willem Butler
Gabrielle Bieder from Northwestern University
Higher from Allegiance
A Performer She Looks Up To: Christy Altomare
Click Here for More Information on Gabrielle Bieder
Murilo Ohl from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Papi Hears the Ocean
One of His Dream Roles: Aladdin in Aladdin
Click Here for More Information on Murilo Ohl
Hosea Mundi from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (Los Angeles)
"One Second and A Million Miles"
A Performer He Looks Up To: Joshua Henry
Click Here for More Information on Hosea Mundi
Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini from Marymount Manhattan College
"My Man"
One of Her Dream Roles: Natasha in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Click Here for More Information on Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini
Steven Klenk from Millikin University
Someone To Fall Back On
A Favorite Role He's Had: Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors
Click Here for More Information on Steven Klenk
Melissa Ramondelli from UCLA
The Life I Never Led
Two of Her Dream Roles: Sue or Carrie in Carrie The Musical
Click Here for More Information on Melissa Ramondelli
Amaris Rios from Emerson College
Hand In Hand
A Favorite Role She's Had: Maureen in Rent
Click Here for More Information on Amaris Rios
Sophia Matteucci from Nazareth College
The Light in the Piazza
A Favorite Role She's Had: Natalie in Next to Normal
Click Here for More Information on Sophia Matteucci
Paloma Aisenberg from Stanford University
Journey to the Past (from Anastasia)
One of Her Dream Roles: Maria in West Side Story
Click Here for More Information on Paloma Aisenberg
Armand Akbari from University of Southern California (USC)
Santa Fe
One of His Dream Roles: Fabrizio in The Light in the Piazza
Click Here for More Information on Armand Akbari
AND THE JUDGES SAVED...
Caroline Segars from Liberty University
Monster
Click Here for More Information on Caroline Segars
Last night our judges for the high school round, Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, and Courtney Reed, saved Caroline Segars.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
