Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Launch of New York City's Open Storefronts Initiative

Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday announced the launch of New York City's Open Storefronts initiative, which will allow businesses to use the sidewalks in front of their stores in the same way that restaurants are currently doing, in order to bring back customers safely in the midst of the pandemic.

The initiative kicks off this Friday, October 30th and runs through December 31st.

The initiative aims to help more than 40,000 small businesses in New York City.

The LIC post shared De Blasio's statement about the initiative:

"Our Open Restaurants program ... turned out to be something that really worked for New Yorkers...Let's apply that same idea to small businesses - retail businesses - all over the five boroughs that need additional business to survive."

For more information visit: nyc.gov/OpenStorefronts.

