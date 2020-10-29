Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Launch of New York City's Open Storefronts Initiative
The initiative kicks off this Friday, October 30th and runs through December 31st.
Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday announced the launch of New York City's Open Storefronts initiative, which will allow businesses to use the sidewalks in front of their stores in the same way that restaurants are currently doing, in order to bring back customers safely in the midst of the pandemic.
The initiative kicks off this Friday, October 30th and runs through December 31st.
The initiative aims to help more than 40,000 small businesses in New York City.
The LIC post shared De Blasio's statement about the initiative:
"Our Open Restaurants program ... turned out to be something that really worked for New Yorkers...Let's apply that same idea to small businesses - retail businesses - all over the five boroughs that need additional business to survive."
For more information visit: nyc.gov/OpenStorefronts.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo
Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production....
VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Jeremy Jordan Team Up for A FOOTLOOSE Duet!
Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga and pal Tony-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have blessed us with a virtual duet! Check out the duo below teaming up on 'Almost ...
Tim Curry and Original ROCKY HORROR Cast Members to Reunite For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Tim Curry and some of his fellow 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wiscon...
Alex Brightman, Meryl Streep & More Join Bette Midler's HULAWEEN
Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast that’s sure to get into mischief as they raise funds for New York Restoration Project (NYRP) at her virtual...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
Actors' Equity Association has released a statement after signing a memorandum of understanding with Walt Disney World regarding layoffs of most of th...
20 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...