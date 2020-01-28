Maverick Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Kicks Off 5th Season Of EXPERIMENTAL TUESDAYS At Residence Inn Times Square

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. Daniel Bennett Group kicks off the 5th season of "Experimental Tuesdays" at the Residence Inn Times Square (1033 6th Ave, New York, NY).

The maverick saxophonist is known for presenting boundary-breaking concerts in new spaces throughout the world. Bennett kicks off his fourth year in residency at the Residence Inn Times Square with many special guests and surprises. Daniel Bennett is joined every week by renowned guitarist Mark Cocheo. The music is a provocative mix of jazz, avant-pop, and American folk music. The duo just released We Are the Orchestra. This groundbreaking album features theater music that Bennett arranged for "Whitman at the Whitney" at the Whitney Museum in New York City.

The Boston Globe describes Bennett's music as "a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism." The trio was recently voted "Best New Jazz Group" in New York City Hot House Magazine. The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, St. Louis Public Radio and the Village Voice. Time Out New York describes the music as, "hypnotic." In addition to leading his own band, Daniel Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett recently composed the musical score for stage adaptations of 'Frankenstein' and 'Brave Smiles' at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett currently plays woodwinds in Blank! The Musical, the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times calls the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. Daniel Bennett is an official endorsing artist for Morgan Mouthpieces.





