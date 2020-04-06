Maud Arnold Co-Directs Condola Rashad's New Music Video for 'Blue'

Columbia Grad and "Syncopated Ladies" leading lady Maud Arnold makes her directorial debut with Condola 'Dola' Rashad's music video for her new single Blue, now available. The video is the first offering from Dola's solo debut EP, SPACE DAUGHTER, a vivacious ode to the Divine Feminine.

"Working with Condola was a dream," says Maud Arnold. "Condola is the ultimate artist, her vision is clear, her talent is supreme and she believes in collaboration. I can't wait for the world to see what we've created, good quality music and beautiful visuals. She lights up the frame, the stage and your ears will be in heaven when you listen to her music."

The track Blue is co-produced by Dola and Lord Quest and co-written by Dola and singer-songwriter Alex Saad, both of whom are Red Bull artists. Maud Arnold co-directed the music video with longtime friend/artist Dola. The song is about yearning to be in the presence of a loved one, and only being able to do so through a dream.

In an effort to assist in providing care to those who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, Dola will donate 100% of her personal proceeds earned from Blue to benefit the Food Bank for New York City and their ongoing efforts to combat hunger.

Known as one of "Tap's Leading Ladies,", Maud Arnold is a member of Syncopated Ladies and performed in their sold-out full-length concerts in Los Angeles, NYC, DC, and Dubai. Maud is the co-director and producer of the critically acclaimed DC Tap Festival, pioneering new experiences for dancers and artists worldwide and with her sister Chloé Arnold they were recognized by the US House of Representatives as arts preservers and ambassadors. Maud is a female entrepreneur that holds a degree In Film Studies from Columbia University. She oversees Chloe and Maud Productions and their many entities including their clothing lines: I LOVE TAP and UniLove as well as their tap dance workshops and after school programs. Maud is thrilled to make her directorial debut co-directing with long time friend Condola Rashad on her Space Daughter music videos.

Dola is a multifaceted storyteller and multi-hyphenate. She trained as a classical pianist during her adolescence, and was the lead singer and songwriter of an alternative band, "Condola & The Stoop Kids" in New York City. Dola has had an incredibly wide range of musical influences, from Little Dragon to India Arie, Stevie Wonder to Timbaland - she has never stuck to creating one genre of music. What was her challenge, has now become her strength, as her music is her very own sound. Condola "Dola" Rashad is a four-time Tony Award nominee, who can also be seen starring in Showtime's hit series "Billions," which returns in May.

Streaming: https://dola.ffm.to/blue





