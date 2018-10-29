Matthew Broderick to Lead Performers at York Theatre Co's Gala Honoring Susan Stroman; Sierra Boggess, Laura Osnes, Tony Yazbeck and More in Lineup

The York Theatre Company has announced that Tony Award-winner Matthew Broderickwill host a company of 60 performers honoring Five-time Tony Award-winning musical theatre director/choreographer Susan Stroman (Oklahoma!; The Producers; Crazy For You; Showboat; Big, The Musical) with the 2018 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre and Betty Cooper Wallerstein with the York Theatre Company Founders' Award at the 27th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala to be held on Monday evening, November 12, 2018 at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

In addition to Mr. Broderick, the line-up of artists scheduled to appear include Lynn Ahrens, Sierra Boggess, Nick Cordero, Stephen Flaherty, John Kander, William Ivey Long, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, Brad Oscar, Laura Osnes, Bryonha Marie Parham, Tiler Peck, David Thompson, Kaley Ann Voorhees, John Weidman, Tony Yazbeck, and Karen Ziemba, among a cast of 60 performers recreating some of Ms. Stroman's most memorable numbers from shows such as Crazy for You, Oklahoma!, Contact, And the World Goes 'Round, Show Boat, Bullets Over Broadway, Steel Pier,Scottsboro Boys, The Producers, and more.

The VIP Cocktail Reception will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by Dinner at 7:00pm. The Concert and Award Ceremony will begin at 7:30pm. The York's Associate Artistic Director Michael Unger (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; Big, the Musical; Milk and Honey) will direct the evening's celebration. Show Only seats at $150 are now available. For additional information, please contact Director of Development Shana Farr at (212) 935-5824, ext. 214 orsfarr@yorktheatre.org.

Susan Stroman, a five-time Tony Award winner, has also been honored with Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and a record five Astaire Awards (recently renamed the Chita Rivera Awards). She is the recipient of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater and a member of the Theater Hall of Fame in New York City. Her Broadway credits include The Producers (winner of a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards), The Scottsboro Boys (nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the London Evening Standard Award for Best Musical), Contact, Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish, Crazy for You, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, The Frogs, The Music Man, Thou Shalt Not, Steel Pier, Big, and Picnic. Off-Broadway credits include The Beast in the Jungle, Dot, Flora The Red Menace, and The Scottsboro Boys (all at The Vineyard Theatre), And the World Goes 'Round, Happiness, and The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville. She has directed opera, created ballets, and been represented on television and film.

The Oscar Hammerstein Award is named in honor of the legendary lyricist and librettist who helped shape American musical theatre through his collaborations with a number of different composers and writers. His contributions to such landmark musicals as Show Boat, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and Carousel are a legacy for all time. The award was created in 1988 by Janet Hayes Walker, Founding Artistic Director of The York Theatre Company, with the endorsement of the Hammerstein family and the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. Its purpose is to recognize significant lifetime achievement in musical theatre and is presented at a gala evening held for the benefit of The York Theatre Company.

"It seems highly appropriate-and high time-that we honor Susan Stroman with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater," stated James Morgan, York Producing Artistic Director. "Adding it to her impressive list of accolades-five Tonys, five Drama Desks, and eight Outer Critics Circle Awards, among others-just seems to make perfect sense." He went on to share, "We are delighted to welcome her to The York family with the 27th Oscar Hammerstein Award and look forward to celebrating her-and her extraordinary career-in high style on November 12th."

