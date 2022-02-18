Materials For The Arts, The Joyce Theater, and Karen Brooks Hopkins Kick Off “The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway”

On Tuesday, February 22 at 11:00AM, Materials for the Arts (a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs), The Joyce Theater, and Karen Brooks Hopkins (President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and author of the new memoir "BAM...And Then It Hit Me"), and local dancers will kick off "The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway."

Made possible by a donation from Rhode Island-based retailer, Ocean State Job Lot, over 11,000 pairs of dance shoes will be made available, free of charge, to dancers, dance organizations, and public schools across New York City.

The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway kickoff event will include remarks and performances and will be held at Materials for the Arts' (MFTA) 35,000 square-foot warehouse in Long Island City, Queens on February 22 at 11:00 AM. All attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a face mask.