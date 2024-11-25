​​​​​​​Master Drawings New York Unveils Exhibitors for the 2025 Fair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Master Drawings New York, the premier U.S. drawings showcase, has revealed the exhibitors for the 2025 fair on view February 1-8. The annual show, a well-established and highly anticipated art fair held at more than two dozen galleries on New York's Upper East Side, will open with a preview event on Friday, January 31. The exhibiting galleries will feature exceptional and rare works on paper from the 15th to the 21st centuries, as well as paintings and sculpture. The 19th edition of Master Drawings New York presents 28 exhibitors from New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Zurich, and Vienna, including:

Abbott & Holder, London

Agnews, London

AH Arts LLC, New York

Ambrose Naumann Fine Art and Harry Gready, New York

C.G. Boerner, Düsseldorf and New York

Christopher Bishop Fine Art, New York

Colnaghi Elliott Master Drawings Ltd., London, Madrid, and New York

David Nolan Gallery, New York

Didier Aaron, Paris, London, and New York

Galerie Charles Ratton & Guy Ladrière, Paris

Galerie Gmurzynska, New York, Zug, and Zurich

Graham Shay, New York

Guy Peppiatt Fine Art, London

Hans P. Kraus Jr. Fine Photographs, New York

Hazlitt Ltd., London

Jill Newhouse Gallery, New York

Les Enluminures, New York, Paris, and Chicago & Sam Fogg, London

L U L O • P A M P O U L I D E S, London

Marty de Cambiaire, Paris

Mireille Mosler Ltd., New York

Nicholas Hall and W. M. Brady & Co., New York

Nonesuch Gallery, London

Perspective Fine Art, Amsterdam and Vienna

Robert Simon Fine Art, New York

Shepherd W&K Galleries, New York and Vienna

Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, and New York

Stephen Ongpin Fine Art, London

The Maas Gallery, London

Victoria Munroe Fine Art, New York

New exhibitors include: Galerie Charles Ratton & Guy Ladrière, Les Enluminures, Nonesuch Gallery, The Maas Gallery, Perspective Fine Art, Galerie Gmurzynska, AH Arts, and C.G. Boerner.

"Following the success of the 2024 fair, which debuted under our new management, we are greatly looking forward to this next edition of Master Drawings New York, which will once again feature an extraordinary group of galleries that are international experts in the field," said Christopher Bishop, President, Master Drawings New York and Director, Christopher Bishop Fine Art.

MDNY HIGHLIGHTS

Perspective Fine Art, Amsterdam and Vienna, will present an exhibition of drawings, paintings, and prints by Dutch artist Jacoba van Heemskerck (1876-1923). Although she was a member of the European avant-garde at the beginning of the 20th century, her name has not been well known in America. The exhibition at Perspective Fine Art marks the first showing of her work in the United States. Heemskerck was friends with Piet Mondrian, and they worked alongside each other, moving in the same artistic and theosophical circles for several years. Van Heemskerck's work is rare on the art market, since the majority of her oeuvre was bought and inherited by her life partner Marie Tak van Poortvliet, whose collection ended up in Dutch institutions.

Mysticism's Muse, an exhibition of European drawings and paintings with a focus on Symbolist works from around 1900, will be on view at Mireille Mosler Ltd., New York. Simeon Solomon (1840-1905) was mostly remembered for his scandalous behavior. The last artist to join the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, Solomon's promising career took a tragic turn after the queer artist's 1873 arrest for "indecent exposure." Convicted of sodomy, Solomon fell from grace, yet his art remains a testament to his artistic prowess. Who is He that Cometh from Edom with Dyed Garments from Bozrah?, 1862, foreshadows Solomon's own inner conflict. Depicting God returning from battle in blood-stained clothes, it is a haunting image of suffering and prophecy that resonates with the young artist's adventures.

An exhibition of work by George Condo with a mix of paintings and works on paper will be presented by Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York.

Les Enluminures, Chicago, Paris and New York, will present a rare group of European miniatures from the 1300s and 1400s by celebrated artists only rarely on the market, such as Maestro Daddesco, Girolamo dai Libri, Giovanni di Paolo, and the Berlin Master of Mary of Burgundy. These are pages that have been removed from their original manuscripts due to 19th-century attitudes to art and conservation, when the value of art superseded the interest in preserving the texts that accompanied them. Over the last centuries and increasingly today miniatures have an important role to play in private and public art collections and can be found in major museums and with collectors worldwide. Whereas complete manuscripts by many of these artists are rarely found on the market today and, if offered, are often prohibitively expensive, illuminated manuscript pages can be acquired and admired as "art."

The great drawing traditions of India and Persia, highlighting the assimilation of European pictorial traditions by the artists working in these contexts, will be on view at Sam Fogg, London. Master drawings by three of the greatest of all Mughal artists, Basawan (fl. 1580-1600), Govardhan (fl. 1595-1640), and Payag (fl. 1591-1658), as well as a magnificent sheet by their great Persian contemporary Muhammad Zaman (fl. 1649-1704), will be exhibited. These scenes of the pleasures of love and nature originate from the refined court cultures of Isfahan, Tabriz, and the Rajput courts of India.

Galerie Charles Ratton & Guy Ladrière, Paris, will present Jephta's Daughter, a red chalk drawing by François Boucher, c. 1731. The image depicts the Old Testament judge Jephta, who promises before fighting the Ammonites to sacrifice, in case of victory, the first person he would meet after the battle, who turns out to be his own daughter Iphis, accompanied by musicians and playing the tambourine.

A red chalk drawing by Isaac Grünewald (1889-1946) Standing Nude, c. 1910, will be a highlight at Ambrose Naumann Fine Art and Harry Gready, New York. This work likely dates to the time Isaac Grünewald spent in the Academie Matisse. Grünewald was Matisse's favorite student from the Academie.

THE DRAWING FOUNDATION - EVENTS

The Drawing Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit that celebrates the art of drawing, will once again partner with MDNY in 2025 to present a robust line-up of programming, including conversations, tours, lectures, and special exhibition viewings at leading museums and galleries, such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Master Drawings; and the Society for the History of Collecting, among others. Schedule to be announced. The Drawing Foundation is responsible for developing and maintaining the institutional partnerships associated with the fair since its establishment in 2006.

ABOUT MASTER DRAWINGS NEW YORK

Master Drawings New York (MDNY) is the premier U.S. drawings showcase, a well-established art fair held in select galleries on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The 19th annual show in 2025 will be held February 1-8, with a preview on January 31. Highlighting important works from a prestigious group of galleries known for their expertise, scholarship, and connoisseurship, the show is timed to coincide with the drawing auctions at Christie's and Sotheby's and the last few days of The Winter Show. Covering 40 city blocks, the week-long show, which began in 2006, presents more than two dozen galleries showing work from the 15th to 21st centuries. An exhibitor map and event calendar will be distributed at the various locations and available online at the Master Drawings New York website. Follow Master Drawings New York on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

ABOUT THE DRAWING FOUNDATION

The Drawing Foundation is a community-focused non-profit dedicated to the study and appreciation of drawings. The Drawing Foundation seeks to cultivate a network of individuals interested in and passionate about drawings by connecting arts professionals and practitioners to emerging scholarship and innovative programming, and to each other, in an effort to promote engagement with drawing-both historic and contemporary practices-and its various audiences. By nurturing a community of individuals devoted to this fundamental form of mark-making, The Drawing Foundation will help foster the next generation of scholars and students, curators and audiences, dealers and collectors, and artists and art-lovers.