Mary Testa, Marilu Henner and More to Appear on VIRTUAL HALSTON in July

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIRTUAL HALSTON, the comedy and current affairs cocktail hour hosted by comic actress Julie Halston streamed live weekly on Fridays at 5 p.m. on YouTube, will continue in July with a new roster of stars from film, TV, theater and broadcast.

Now in its 3rd month on YouTube, VIRTUAL HALSTON will host the followng guests during the month of July:

July 3 - Mo Rocca, the CBS SUNDAY MORNING news correspondent, author and actor

July 10 - Broadway actor Anthony Wayne (Tootsie, Pippin) and Frank DiLella, Sprectrum NY 1 News "On Stage" host

July 17 - EUREKA! from the hit HBO series "We're Here"

JULY 24 - Marilu Henner, the beloved TV, film and theater star

JULY 31 - Mary Testa, Broadway legend known for OKLAHOMA!, ON THE TOWN, 42ND STREET

VIRTUAL HALSTON, which Ms. Halston created during Covid-19 to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week since May, with a gallery of guests that have included: Mario Cantone, Charles Busch, Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana, Max von Essen and Judy Gold.

The hour-long show features Ms. Halston's trademark readings of NY Times wedding announcements, excerpts from celebrity biographies, hilarious and thoughtful observations about the world in which we live.

Donations are suggested, with proceeds going to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, which funds research and treatment for people with the disease. Each winter, Julie Halston hosts a star-studded BROADWAY BELTS concert in NYC, which has become the largest annual fundraiser for PFF.

Julie Halston burst onto the acting scene in New York in the 80's as a member of Charles Busch's celebrated Theater in Limbo company (VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM, THE LADY IN QUESTION, RED SCARE ON SUNSET) and has gone on to numerous Broadway appearances: GYPSY, TOOTSIE, THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, THE WOMEN and HAIRSPRAY. A regular on SEX AND THE CITY, Ms. Halston starred in her own solo show Off-Broadway, Julie Halston'S LIFETIME OF COMEDY.

Jim Caruso is a renowned singer, host of the popular series PAJAMA CAST PARTY and producer at Birdland in NYC.

Ruby Locknar is VIRTUAL HALSTON technical director; BT Whitehill is graphics designer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You