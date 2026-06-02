Mary Beth Hurt, John Herrera and More to be Honored With Broadway Marquee Dimming

The Broadway In Memoriam Committee has confirmed a Tuesday, June 9th marquee dimming to honor artists and industry members Robert Fox, David Gersten, Allan Gruet, Jennifer Harmon, John Herrera, Mary Beth Hurt, Jeffrey Lane and Sondra Lee. All theatre marquees will dim simultaneously on Tuesday, June 9th at 6:45PM ET in their honor.

Last year, the Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced the establishment of “Broadway in Memoriam,” a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway.

Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, this solemn and celebratory event will recognize multiple honorees, ensuring that the contributions of Broadway’s most influential artists, creators and industry professionals are remembered and revered.

The marquees of all 41 Broadway theatres will be dimmed simultaneously, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude for the legacies of those who have shaped the theatrical world.