Betty Buckley Releases Live Album ENOUGH, Featuring Songs From Her Residency At Joe's Pub

Tony Award-winning stage and screen legend Betty Buckley today releases her new live album, Enough, via Palmetto Records. Recorded during her acclaimed 2025 residency at Joe's Pub in 2025, the 13-track collection is now available on all major streaming and digital platforms.

For more information on where to stream the album, click here.

Buckley's 20th album, Enough is a collaboration with her longtime pianist/arranger/music director Christian Jacob and features percussionist Keita Ogawa, guitarist Jordan Peters and bassist Tony Marino. The album captures the intimacy, emotional honesty, and fearless artistry that have made her one of America's treasured interpreters of song. Long revered as the "Voice of Broadway," Buckley and her musicians move effortlessly across musical genres, transforming each song into a message of hope, change and resilience.

“I've always believed that songs find us when we need them most," says Buckley. "This collection reflects where I am in my life and what continues to move me as an artist and as a human being. Every song became part of a larger conversation about love, loss, resilience, and grace. Recording these performances live allowed me to capture not only the music, but also the beautiful exchange of energy between performer and audience.”

Recorded before sold-out audiences during Buckley’s acclaimed residency at New York City's Joe's Pub, Enough showcases Buckley's singular ability to inhabit every lyric with emotional depth and dramatic insight. The album spans contemporary songwriters from James Taylor to Bob Dylan to Sara Bareilles, timeless standards, and beloved classics.

The release of Enough follows the debut of two singles —"On the 4th of July" written by six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor and "Enough" written by two-time GRAMMY® -winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. Together, the singles offered listeners an early glimpse into the emotional breadth and interpretive artistry that define the complete album.

Throughout a career spanning more than five decades, Buckley has built an extraordinary legacy across Broadway, film, television, and concert stages around the world. Enough stands as both a reflection on that remarkable journey and a vibrant artistic statement that reaffirms why Buckley remains one of the most celebrated vocal interpreters of her generation.

Track Listing

“Prowler” (Live) – 3:17

“Stuck In The Middle With You” (Live) – 3:36

“The Times They Are A Changin”' (Live) – 4:00

“Everything Must Change” (Live) – 4:18

“Always Something There To Remind Me” (Live) – 4:49

“You Matter To Me” (Live) – 4:29

“On The 4th of July” (Live) – 5:15

“Don't Think Twice” (Live) – 4:51

“Gentle By Nature / Enough” (Live) – 6:27

“American Tune” (Live) – 4:26

“Little Life” (Live) – 6:11

“Memory” (Live) – 6:21

“Vultures” (Live) – 1:59

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