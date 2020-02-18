Martin McDonagh Re-Teams with Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson for New Film

Martin McDonagh will re-team with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson on a new film titled Banshees Of Inisheer, according to Deadline.

Banshees Of Inisheer is set on a remote Irish isle, and they will play two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both of them.

McDonagh worked with Farrell and Gleeson on the 2008 black comedy In Bruges, which he also wrote. The film starred Farrell played a hitman who botches a job and is brought to the picturesque city in Belgium to enjoy himself before he is bumped off by a colleague (Gleeson). In Bruges was a was a breakout directorial debut for McDonagh.

McDonagh's newest play Hangman is set to open on Broadway this month. Hangmen marks his seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his return to the stage following his BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

Read the original article on Deadline.





