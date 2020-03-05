Martha Graham Dance Company Will Present NEW@Graham with Andrea Miller

The March installment of the Martha Graham Dance Company's popular Studio Series features a work-in-progress showing of choreographer Andrea Miller's new work for the Company. Titled Umbra, the movement vocabulary is inspired by the rhythms, speeds, and surges of nonhuman life. The one-hour showing will include a discussion with Miller and the dancers. Umbra will have its world premiere at New York City Center in April 2020.

NEW@Graham with Andrea Miller will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 24-25, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater. Tickets are $25 (general) and $20 (students) and can be purchased by phone at 212-229-9200, or online at www.marthagraham.org/studioseries. The Martha Graham Studio Theater is located at 55 Bethune Street, 11th floor, in Manhattan.

Andrea Miller is the founder, artistic director, and choreographer of the Brooklyn-based company GALLIM. Named the 2017-2018 Artist-in-Residence at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Miller became the first choreographer to hold that distinction. She has been recognized with fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, Sadler's Wells, New York City Center, and the Princess Grace Foundation. In October 2018 she was featured in Forbes as a female entrepreneur and leader in the dance world. Miller creates movement-based works for dance, theater, museums, gallery spaces, film, fashion, and brands. Her highly acclaimed works and commissions are performed by GALLIM as well as other leading dance companies around the world. Recent commissions include Abraham.in.Motion, Ailey II, Rambert 2, Nederlands Dans Theater 2, Bern Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, the Juilliard School, Pennsylvania Ballet, and Noord Nederlands Dans. Her work in fashion includes Hermès, Vogue, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. Film credits include The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (2018), directed by Xavier Dolan, and In This Life (2018) starring Robbie Fairchild. Miller has served as an adjunct professor at Barnard College and has been invited to teach across the US, recently at Harvard University, the Juilliard School, New York University, Marymount College, Wesleyan University, and the University of California, Santa Barbara, among others.





