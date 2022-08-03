Martha Graham Dance Company Announces 2022–23 Studio Series Featuring GrahamDeconstructed, GrahamGatherings & More

The Martha Graham Dance Company's Studio Series offers audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the work of the Company in the intimate Martha Graham Studio Theater. In addition to GrahamDeconstructed, which offers audiences an opportunity to view the great Graham works up close and to hear about the artistic and historical context of their creation from Artistic Director Janet Eilber, and NEW@Graham, which provides audiences with a look inside the creative process of new works commissioned by the Company, the 2022-2023 series will include GrahamGatherings, a new event featuring conversations with choreographers, writers, filmmakers and other leaders in the dance community.

The 2022-2023 Studio Series will take place in-person at the Martha Graham Studio Theater. Tickets are $30 (general)/$20 (students). Studio Series subscriptions are $144 for the full season/ $80 for half season, and include VIP seating for all events. Those unable to attend in-person can purchase tickets to live streams for $25, with the option to watch for seven days after each event, or join the Company's digital membership for $20/month, which includes every Studio Series live stream and much more! Tickets can be purchased at www.marthagraham.org/studioseries/.

The Martha Graham Studio Theater is located at 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan. For information about the Martha Graham Dance Center's health and safety protocols, visit https://marthagraham.org/visit/

2022-2023 Studio Series Schedule

Tuesday, September 20, at 7pm

GrahamGathering: In conversation with Kathryn Roszak | Living the Change: Revolution/Evolution of Women Leaders in Dance

A conversation about leadership in dance-both historic and current-comparing the trajectory of women leaders in classical ballet to those involved in the creation of modern dance. Moderated by Kathryn Roszak, Artistic Director of San Francisco-based Danse Lumière, the evening will also include a look at Janet Eilber's leadership of the Graham legacy as she marks the 50th anniversary of joining the Company as a dancer.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Martha Graham School.

Tuesday-Wednesday, October 11-12, at 7pm

GrahamDeconstructed: Diversion of Angels

The evening will focus on the geometry of this modernist work from 1948 in order to appreciate the complex play of memory and emotion embedded in its design. Using danced excerpts as illustration, Janet Eilber will dissect the intricate structure of this dance. The evening will conclude with a complete performance of the work.

Tuesday-Wednesday, November 8-9, at 7pm

Special GrahamDeconstructed: Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern

Celebrating the release of Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern by author and cultural historian Neil Baldwin.

Described in advance publicity as "A major biography-the first in three decades-of one of the most important artistic forces of the twentieth century, the legendary American dancer and choreographer who upended dance, propelling the art form into the modern age, and whose profound and pioneering influence is still being felt today." The evening will include passages from the book read by the author and illustrated with dancing by members of the Company.

Sunday, December 18, at 1pm and 5pm

Graham 2 Holiday Event

Martha Graham Dance Company's acclaimed second company will present a special holiday performance that is good for all ages.

Tuesday-Wednesday, January 24-25, at 7pm

NEW@Graham: Annie Rigney

A rehearsal showing of a new work for the Company by evocative choreographer Annie Rigney, whose new work explores the body as an ecosystem. The evening will include a conversation with the choreographer as well as comments from the dancers who have been part of the creative process.

Tuesday, February 7, at 7pm

GrahamGathering: In conversation with Josefina Lyons | Defining Beauty in the World of Dance

This event will include a screening of the documentary Revival by New York City-based filmmaker Josefina Lyons. The film involves dance, aging, and community and features venerable Graham Company alumni Ellen Graff, Marnie Thomas Wood, and Stuart Hodes, along with renowned artist George Faison. The documentarian and several of the performers will participate in the conversation.

Tuesday-Wednesday, March 14-15, at 7pm

NEW@Graham: Baye & Asa

A conversation with the dynamic choreographic team Baya & Asa as they complete a new work for the Graham Company just a few weeks before its premiere. A rehearsal showing of this work-in-progress will be part of the evening.

Tuesday-Wednesday, April 4-5, at 7pm

GrahamDeconstructed: Every Soul is a Circus

Notable for being the first dance in which Graham choreographed the workings of the mind, this comedic work takes us into the imagination of a self-absorbed woman who sees herself as the star of the circus. The event will include an insider look at elements of the choreography as well as a complete rehearsal run of the dance.

About the Martha Graham Dance Company

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world. For more information about the Company, visit www.marthagraham.org.