Marrick Smith Will Tour with DEAR EVAN HANSEN as Connor Murphy

FUN HOME alum Marrick Smith is the next to be found as he joins the cast of the DEAR EVAN HANSEN tour in the role of Connor Murphy. Find out more about him below!

The tour will also star Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Aaron Lazar as Larry Murphy, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, and Ben Levi Ross as Evan Hansen.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ashley De La Rosa, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.

Dear Evan Hansen will launch in October 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The tour will go on to play more than 50 cities over a two-year period, including Los Angeles (Ahmanson Theater), San Francisco (The Curran), Las Vegas (The Smith Center), Chicago (Oriental Theatre), Atlanta (The Fox Theatre), Boston (The Boston Opera House) and many more as part of the 2018-2019 season.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. For the current tour schedule, ticket information, and more, please visit www.dearevanhansen.com/tour.

In addition to the touring production and the record-breaking Broadway production, Dear Evan Hansen will launch its first international production in Canada, in March 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You