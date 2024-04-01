Mark Taper Forum Expected To Announce New Season in Coming Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum, which suspended all programming last summer amid an unsustainable producing model, is expected to announce a new season of programming in the coming weeks.

Reporter Charles McNulty of the LA Times reports programming could resume as early as this fall or next winter. The specific timeline and production details will be finalized in the coming weeks, with an expected consolidation of Forum and Ahmanson (the big musical touring house) offerings under a unified banner, rather than presenting separate seasons for each theater.

While consistent programming for the Forum has been on pause, CTG has experimented with special events and limited programming. An incredibly popular stop of Alex Edelman's touring production of his Broadway tour-de-force Just For Us has led to a return engagement which just concluded over the weekend.

Artistic Director Snehal Desai expects a long road ahead for the troubled venue. "It will take three to five years to establish..." he said.

Upcoming forum events include Michael Feinstein's RAINBOW: The New Judy Garland Musical and Center Theatre Group's 2024 Gala headlined by Lea Salonga.