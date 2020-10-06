Mark Ruffalo, Michael Cera, and Gretchen Moi Will Lead HOLD ON TO ME DARLING Reading to Benefit the Stella Adler Academy
The reading will take place on October 11 at 7pm ET.
A virtual reading of Kenneth Lonergan's Hold On To Me Darling will take place on October 11 at 7pm ET to benefit The Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theater in Los Angeles.
Mark Ruffalo will star, alongside Michael Cera and Gretchen Moi. Neil Pepe directs.
On learning of his mother's death, world famous country and western star Strings McCrane begins questioning the meaning of his life and what it all adds up to. Determined to abandon his celebrity and his career, he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. It doesn't go well.
This outstanding new play from acclaimed playwright Kenneth Lonergan examines the costs of fame, fortune and narcissism in pursuit of the American Dream.
General admission tickets are $10 and include a post-show Q&A with the cast, Lonergan, and Pepe. In addition, there are VIP packages available.
For $100, you receive a commemorative poster signed by Ruffalo, as well as entry to Q&A session with private chat and the opportunity to submit a question to be asked.
A $500 package was also available, but is now sold out. That package included the benefits from the previous level, plus a guaranteed split screen appearance during the Q&A to ask one question, a personalized video message from Ruffalo, and a follow from Ruffalo on your social media profile.
Learn more and purchase tickets at hotmd.webflow.io.
