Mark Markham To Be A Featured Artist At 2019 Spring Into Art Song Festival

The esteemed vocal collaborator and pianist Mark Markham will be a featured guest at this year's Spring Into Art Festival presented by the Art Song Preservation Society of New York (ASPSNY) taking place at Manhattan School of Music.

On Friday, May 17 at 2pm in MSM's Pforzheimer Hall he will be giving a master class focusing on collaborative duos and the art of partnership. Mr. Markham, the longtime recital partner of Jessye Norman is also the collaborator to a younger generation of singers including soprano Leah Crocetto and mezzo-sopranos Elizabeth DeShong and J'Nai Bridges, among others. In August 2019 he returns to Sicily for a third summer where he leads a vocal workshop Singing in Sicily, a nonprofit intensive training program for talented young singers from around the world.

On Sunday, May 19 at 3pm in MSM's Greenfield Hall, Markham will be joined by the French-American soprano Sandra Hamaoui performing songs by Dupar, Faure, Debussy, Poulenc and Chabrier. Ms. Hamaoui is the winner of the ASPSNY's 2016 Mary Trueman Vocal Arts Song Vocal Competition and has performed throughout Europe and the United States.

The Art Song Preservation Society of New York is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to preserving, revitalizing and promoting the art song repertoire and the art song recital through providing a variety of enriching and engaging programs, services and events that promote the education and performance of classcical vocal repertoire. Blair Boone-Migura is the founder and serves as President and Executive Director.

For a complete list of master classes and recitals taking place during this year's Spring Into Art Song Festival taking place May 13-19, 2019, please see the attached press release or visit www.artsongperservationsocietyny.org.





