Mark Fisher Fitness Announces Fundraising Initiatives For Broadway Bares: Game Night

For the seventh year as the official fitness sponsor of Broadway Bares, Mark Fisher Fitness has announced their 2018 Broadway Bares: Game Night fundraising efforts in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' sexiest event of the year. The initiatives include:

The Unicorns Unplugged cabaret on Saturday, June 9th at 7pm at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue). Hosted by Geoffrey "Mr. Wonderful" Hemingway, Unicorns Unplugged will feature MFF staff members past and present (and perhaps a few special guests!) screlting their hearts out in the name of a great cause. Tickets are $35-60 and available at OvationTix.com.

Bares Circuit Party Realness with Twerk Team Captain Dr. Amanda Ting on Sunday, May 13 at 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm at MFF Bowery (161 Bowery) and Sunday, June 10 at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm at MFF Hell's Kitchen (411 West 39th Street). MFF's wildly popular circuit training class is turnt on its head in these specially designed fundraiser #moments. Prep yourself for 60 minutes of bodyweight, kettlebell and anything goes glory where you can expect served lewks and to be freshly shewk. Open to Ninjas and non-Ninjas for a $20 non-refundable donation fee. Sign up on MINDBODY.

(Pumping) Iron Chef with trainers Geoffrey "Mr. Wonderful" Hemingway and Rog "Hugasaurus Flex" Law on Saturday, May 19 at 7pm at MFF Bowery (161 Bowery). A $20 non-refundable donation is required to attend. (Pumping) Iron Chef is the perfect combination of America's two most popular pastimes, bodybuilding and cooking! Geoff and Rog will screen and offer inspired commentary over a certain legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary AND host a friendly competition of Ninja home cooks to see who can provide the best dish featuring everyone's favorite iron-loaded ingredient, spinach! Special prizes will be awarded for the best spinach dishes. Sign up on MINDBODY.

Broadway Bares Bingo with Geoffrey "Mr. Wonderful" Hemingway on Saturday, June 2 at 6pm at MFF Bowery (161 Bowery). Mr. Wonderful is back with another bitchin' night of Bingo on a mission to lend his handsome face to an excellent cause. Neat! One $20 non-refundable donation will get you a Bingo card that will last you the whole night. You can buy an unlimited number of cards upon arrival and try your luck for a chance to win some awesome prizes! Sign up on MINDBODY.

MFF has also formed a digital fundraising team, Snatched Game, with prizes like free membership, a private group class, and tickets to the coveted midnight performance of Broadway Bares, available for the top fundraisers.

For more information on all of MFF's initiatives, please visit MarkFisherFitness.com/Bares.









