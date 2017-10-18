Marisha Wallace, Moya Angela, Karen Mav, and More Join DREAMGIRLS; Extends Through June 2018

Sonia Friedman Productions has just announced that the UK premiere of Dreamgirls, which opened last December at the Savoy Theatre to widespread critical acclaim, will extend booking through to 2nd June 2018.

From 20th November 2017, Moya Angela will join Marisha Wallace and Karen Mav to play the iconic role of Effie White in Dreamgirls. The three power-house actresses will all share the role at different performances throughout the week. Asmeret Ghebremichael will continue to play Lorrell Robinson, with Joe Aaron Reid continuing in the role of Curtis Taylor Jr. Joining them will be Broadway actress Brennyn Lark as Deena Jones, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Jimmy Early, Durone Stokes as C.C. White, DelRoy Brown as Marty and Kimmy Edwards as Michelle Morris.

Established star of Broadway Marisha Wallace joined the London cast of Dreamgirls earlier this year having received rave reviews in the role of Effie White in the Dallas Theater Center production. On Broadway, she has originated roles in Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten! and toured the US in The Book of Mormon.

Electric vocalist Moya Angela has been a respected musical theatre actress in the US for many years, receiving great acclaim playing Effie White in the North American revival tour of Dreamgirls, touring with Disney's The Lion King and being part of the original Broadway casts of Ghost the Musical and most recently In Transit. She wowed judges and audiences when she auditioned for the 2016 series of America's Got Talent, reaching the quarterfinal stages.

Karen Mav has been thrilling audiences in Dreamgirls since making her professional stage debut in the production last year. She quickly made a name for herself on ITVs The X Factor, successfully making it through to the notorious Six Chair Challenge before going on to release an original Christmas single in 2015.

Producer Sonia Friedman says: "The thrill of Dreamgirls is to experience the brilliance of the human voice. Effie White is arguably the biggest sing in musical theatre history, which is why we have cast three extraordinary vocalists to play this iconic role. Audiences experience goosebumps and tingles when they hear the fantastic songs in this show, sung by the very greatest singers on this planet, and each of these three actresses put goosebumps on top of goosebumps - London theatregoers are extremely lucky and privileged to have the chance to witness their rare and awe inspiring talents"

The cast of Dreamgirls will also include Michael Afemaré, Callum Aylott, Georgia Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Ashford Campbell, Sanchia Amber Clarke, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Nicole Deon, Rhiane Drummond, Ashlee Irish, Emma Louise Jones, Ashley Luke Lloyd, Samira Mighty, Jayde Nelson, Aston New, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Ryan Reid, Rohan Richards and Joshua Robinson.

The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Dreamgirls is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set Design by Tim Hatley, Costume Design by Gregg Barnes, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker and Hair Design by Josh Marquette. The Musical Supervisor is Nick Finlow, the Orchestrator is Harold Wheeler, with Additional Material by Willie Reale.

Swarovski is delighted to be the Set and Costume Design partner for Dreamgirls, bringing to life the incredible visions of Tim Hatley and Gregg Barnes. Over one million Swarovski crystals have been incorporated into the production, adorning 275 costumes and 3 crystal curtains.

Let your soul sing with the dazzling multi-award winning Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre, London. With an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that are sending audiences wild at every single show, this spectacular musical production soars with the classic songs, 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'I Am Changing', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only'.

Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards. The original cast recording won two Grammy awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.' In 2006 it was adapted into an Oscar winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Moya Angela, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Brennyn Lark and Marisha Wallace are appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity.

