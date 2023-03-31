Marionettes, Dancing And A Science Circus Announced At The Staten Island Children's Museum

Staten Island Children's Museum (SICM) is the premier educational children's play space in the borough with 10 indoor hands-on exhibits that fascinate children including Ladder 11, a fire truck exhibit, Big Games, a collection of large size version of classic games that provide opportunities to practice strategy and planning, and House About It, an exhibit that features tools and machinery used to build houses including a conveyor belt and bonus serpentine covered slide. In April, several guest teaching artists will host workshops for visitors, including sessions in honor of Earth Day.

Throughout the month, visitors to the Walk in! Workshop will be invited to participate in two activities. The first is to make Zero Waste Structures using entirely compostable/recyclable elements. The second is to feel, smell, hear, see and move various objects and mediums in a sensory exploration center, offered in recognition of April as Autism Awareness Month.

They will hold ShopRite Kidz Cook Workshops on Sunday, April 2 and Sunday, April 16 highlighting spring vegetable-inspired dishes. In each session, participants learn about different kinds of food and cooking concepts and strengthen their dexterity by working with utensils. ShopRite Kidz Cook is held at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm.

On Saturday, April 8 at 4:00 pm, Kim Profaci from The Modern Marionette Company will give a brief history of puppetry and its significance as a global art form followed by a 45-minute performance of Tomie dePaola's classic story, Strega Nona, using a variety of marionettes.

Beginning Monday, April 10 through Sunday, April 16, during the public schools Spring Recess, SICM will be open for two sessions every day (AM: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and PM: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm) with special programming. Please note, that the Museum will be closed on Sunday, April 9 for Easter. The Barnya Ensemble will perform Eastern European Music and Dances and show the audience how to join in on Tuesday, April 11 at 4:00 pm.

Walter's Dance Party Studio will be held on Wednesday, April 12 and Sunday, April 16 at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Choreographer and dancer, Walter Rutledge will teach dance steps to visitors and encourage them to show off their signature moves.

On Thursday, April 13, visitors are encouraged to bring scraps to add to compost in Intro to Composting Workshops led by the NYC Compost Project at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden. These workshops will take place at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm.

On Saturday, April 15, Brocton Pierce, actor and teaching artist from Illuminart Productions, will lead movement and acting workshops for children at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

Luv on a Leash from the Staten Island Pride Center will bring their therapy dogs to the Practice Reading to a Pooch session on Saturday, April 15 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. They are well-trained, registered, and insured dogs who love literature and will listen without judgement or comment. The dogs hope to help children improve their reading ability, build confidence and develop a life-long love of books. Spots are very limited; event passes can be picked up at the front desk on day of the event.

Friday, April 21, the Children's Museum will be open for both AM and PM Sessions when public schools are closed for Eid al-Fitr.

STEAM programming at the Children's Museum is made possible by funding from Con Edison and National Grid. This month it includes the exciting programs below.

For Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, visitors will learn about the qualities of wind and make anemometers to measure wind at a Wind Power craft station in both the AM and PM sessions. An additional sponsor is Leading Light Wind, an American-led offshore wind project that will bring locally-sourced renewable energy to the East coast. Its representatives will be at the Museum that day with information about wind power and fun giveaways.

The Children's Museum's tribute to Earth Day continues Sunday, April 23 at 4:00 pm, when audience favorite, The Grand Falloons Science Circus will present a program focused on the importance of recycling and litter abatement in their iconic vaudevillian manner. Through life-sized puppetry, juggling, live music, and comedy, they will investigate all things garbage - where does it come from, where does it go, and why is this important?

Students from PS 39 who are part of the amazing STEM from Dance project will be performing on Saturday, April 30 at 4:00 pm. These students have learned to code and create technology that they then incorporated into dance pieces. They will share their scientific and artistic creations with visitors.



Staten Island Children's Museum is open Saturday and Sunday and many school holidays including the 2nd week of April Spring Recess for two sessions 10:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. SICM will be closed on Sunday, April 9. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234268®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsichildrensmuseum.org%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Schedules are subject change. Please check the website for the latest updates: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.