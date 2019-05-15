Marion Cotillard Joins Adam Driver in Musical Film ANNETTE

Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard will star opposite Adam Driver in "Annette," Leos Carax's English-language romantic musical, according to Variety.

Cotillard and Driver will star as star-crossed Hollywood lovers in "Annette."

The musical film will has assembled the rock band Sparks, which is composing original songs, and celebrated music producer Marius de Vries, who is known for his work on "La La Land," "Moulin Rouge" and "Cats."

The film will start shooting this summer. Charles Gillibert's CG Cinema is producing the film and Amazon will release it in the U.S.

Cotillard is an Oscar-winner for her role in "La Vie En Rose." In 2015, Cotillard starred in New York Philharmonic's production of Arthur Honegger's oratorio "Joan of Arc at the Stake." Driver has recently been nominated for a Tony for his role on Broadway in the play "Burn This" opposite Kerri Russell.

Read the original article on Variety.





