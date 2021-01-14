Marin Ireland, Segun Akande, David Anzuelo and More Announced for AFRICAN CARIBBEAN MIXFEST

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for African Caribbean MixFest, a series of free readings co-produced by playwright Guadalís Del Carmen and playwright, director and Artistic Director of the Young Vic Kwame Kwei-Armah, that will run virtually Tuesday, January 19th through Friday, January 29th.

This winter, Atlantic will present readings of full-length plays by France-Luce Benson, Guadalís Del Carmen, and Kwame Kwei-Armah as well as short plays by Jasmine Lee-Jones and Whitney White. Additionally, Atlantic Theater Company will commission Julissa Contreras, Dane Figueroa Edidi and Patrice Johnson Chevannes to create short one-acts and present them as readings alongside a short play by Jeff Augustin for this year's African Caribbean MixFest.

MixFest is an annual festival of new plays that explores and celebrates a diverse range of stories from cultural communities worldwide. Beginning with Latino MixFest (2010-2014) and continuing with Asian American MixFest (2017), Middle Eastern MixFest (2018) and Immigrant MixFest (2019), this festival has showcased a wide range of new voices, many of whom have continued their collaborations with Atlantic. Most recently, Immigrant MixFest co-producer and writer/director Shadi Ghaheri received an Atlantic Incubator Residency during the 2019/2020 Season. Atlantic Theater Company's Asian American MixFest included a reading of Carla Ching's Nomad Motel directed by Ed Sylvanus Iskandar, which was produced in Atlantic's 2018/2019 Season. The company has also commissioned several past festival participants including Carla Ching, Lloyd Suh, Brian Otaño, and Sanaz Toossi.

Atlantic's new play and musical development activities are made possible, in part, by leadership support from the Howard Gilman Foundation and The Tow Foundation, with additional funding from the Axe-Houghton Foundation, the Barbara Bell Cumming Charitable Trust, The Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

Atlantic productions and programs are also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council as well as the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Admission is free, with a suggested donation. Reservations are required. To RSVP, please visit http://atlantictheater.org/MixFest2021. For questions email MixFest@atlantictheater.org.

MEET THE WRITERS

Tuesday, January 19 | 6 PM ET

African Caribbean MixFest will kick off with a group panel moderated by Alisha Espinosa. Learn more about the writers in the festival, their creative process and what inspires their work.

LET THERE BE LOVE

by Kwame Kwei-Armah

directed by Reggie D. White

Thursday, January 21 | 6 PM.

Featuring Marin Ireland, Kevin Mambo and Renika Williams

Let There Be Love tells the story of Alfred, a cantankerous and aging West Indian immigrant living in London who has managed to alienate all those around him-including his equally headstrong daughter with whom he rarely sees eye to eye. When an idealistic young Polish caregiver, new to the country, is assigned to look after him, he experiences a powerful reckoning with his past.

MIXFEST DOUBLE BILL

directed by Dominique Rider

Friday, January 22 | 6PM ET

I USED TO LOVE H.E.R.

written and performed by Jasmine Lee-Jones

ABDUCTION

by Whitney White

Featuring Amara Brady and Travis Artz

A double bill of new work by two thrilling writers from either side of the Atlantic. In her solo piece, Evening Standard Award winner Jasmine Lee-Jones explores the language of love from 1476 to now. Obie and Lilly Award-winning Whitney White's two-hander is set in a holding room of a spaceship, and the conversations inside start to feel frighteningly familiar.

A COLLECTION OF SHORT PLAYS

directed by Danielle A. Drakes

Tuesday, January 26 | 6 PM ET

COQUITHCO

by Julissa Contreras

Featuring Segun Akande, Michael Luwoye and Mirirai Sithole

REFUGEES/SOLILOQUY

by Dane Figueroa Edidi

Featuring Dane Figueroa Edidi, Chris Herbie Holland, L Morgan Lee and Marquise Vilsón

IN ASYLUM

written and performed by Patrice Johnson Chevannes

UNTITLED PALM SPRINGS PLAY

by Jeff Augustin

Featuring Betsy Aidem, Russell G Jones and TL Thompson

Readings of three commissioned short plays by Julissa Contreras, Dane Figueroa Edidi and Patrice Johnson Chevannes, plus a short play by Jeff Augustin.

WHO IS THE CARIBBEAN IN AMERICA TODAY?

A Panel Moderated by Alisha Espinosa

Wednesday, January 27 | 6 PM ET

Hear from experts as they address this question through the lens of Caribbean history and the critical issues facing the African Caribbean community today, such as sex tourism, the effects of general tourism and environmental concerns. Our panel of thinkers will also explore matters of leadership and the role of art in Caribbean culture.

TIGRESS OF SAN DOMINGUE

by France-Luce Benson

directed by Awoye Timpo

Thursday, January 28 | 6 PM ET

Featuring China Brickey, Safiya Fredericks, Dan Hopman, Fedna Jacquet, Russell G. Jones, Guyviaud Joseph, Margaret Odette and Bechir Sylvain

Part II of Benson's Haitian Revolution trilogy "Deux Femmes on the Edge de la Revolution," Tigress of San Domingue continues the journey of Cécile, an enslaved African healer turned rebel soldier, and Valentine, a French expat caught between two worlds. As Toussaint L'Ouverture and Jean-Jacques Dessalines continue the fight for freedom and equality, Cécile rises up the military ranks. Driven by a dangerous combination of trauma and ambition, she must choose between her obligation to family and their allegiance to the new nation rising from the ashes.

This reading was generously underwritten by Diane M. Miller.

A SHERO'S JOURNEY OR WHAT ANACAONA AND YEMAYÁ TAUGHT ME

by Guadalís Del Carmen

directed by Awoye Timpo

Friday, January 29 | 6 PM ET

Featuring David Anzuelo, Christopher Cassarino, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Cindy De La Cruz, Jesus E. Martinez, Adesola Osakalumi, Judy Reyes and Ricardo Chavira

Zoila has had her entire life planned and laid out for her by her family and society. She finds herself at a crossroads when she falls in love with a friend from the past. When tragedy hits, she decides to risk it all. Leaving everything behind, she meets two ancestral figures, and together they embark on a journey that makes Zoila question everything she was ever taught.