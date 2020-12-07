Marcia Pendelton to Host BACKSTAGE STORIES, a New Arts, Culture and Entertainment Program For WBAI FM

Beginning Thursday, December 10, 2020, Marcia Pendelton, president and founder of Walk Tall Girl Productions, will produce and host the new radio program, "Backstage Stories." The hour-long broadcast will air on WBAI FM (99.5 FM) in the Metropolitan New York City region and stream internationally on WBAI.org on Thursdays from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm. WBAI is part of the Pacifica chain of radio stations.

"Backstage Stories" will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the arts, culture, and entertainment through in-depth conversations with diverse voices from the global community. That being said, most programs will take the entire hour to explore a specific topic.

Upcoming "Backstage Stories" will include a deep-dive into DANCE WE DO - A Poet Explores Black Dance, the posthumously published book by Ntozake Shange (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf) with those who knew the artist best; the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Netflix Post Premiere "Jam Session" presented by the August Wilson Society and Howard University; The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival, and the new voices and fresh perspectives being offered by The Negro Ensemble Company.

"I am looking forward to bringing renowned and emerging artists to the WBAI audience," Pendelton said. "The mission of "Backstage Stories" is to celebrate the creative process and our common humanity."

For more information about "Backstage Stories," including inquiries about booking talent, contact Marcia Pendelton at marcia@wbai.org or 917.334.6492.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Marcia Pendelton is the founder and president of Walk Tall Girl Productions (WTGP), a boutique marketing, audience development and group sales agency for the performing arts with a special emphasis placed on the theater. Founded in 2000, the mission of the New York-based company is to make the arts accessible to the widest possible audience.

Current WTGP clients include THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN, MJ, LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT and BLUE. Additionally, the Company was engaged to deliver marketing services for Choir Boy, Saint Joan, August Wilson's Jitney, and Sweat as well as providing significant group sales support for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations - all on Broadway. WTGP has also served as an audience development consultant for multiple productions at The Public Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Apollo Theater, MCC Theater, Playwrights Horizons, The New Group, Signature Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, Keen Company, Classic Stage Company, Vineyard Theatre, The Billie Holiday Theatre, and The Transport Group.

WTGP produces A Black Theater Preview (BTP) to bring attention to and to celebrate the presence of Black artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond through an evening of live conversations, panels, and performances. The event also includes a theater marketplace that offers production details and discounts, as well as information about Black Theater service organizations and conferences. In addition, the Company publishes a weekly e-newsletter ("Walk Tall Girl Productions presents Black Theater Online Weekly") that features interviews, reviews, special events and news from the Black Theater community.

Pendelton received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from St Joseph's University (Philadelphia, PA) and earned an MFA in Theatre Management from the University of Maryland (College Park). She serves on the Board of Directors of the Black Theatre Network and is a member of the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and the Harlem Arts Alliance. Her work in audience development has been featured in Ebony Magazine, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Daily News, ABC.com, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Our Time Press. She has been honored by the Ladies Auxiliary of the National Action Network, the Black Theatre Network, the AUDELCO Awards, What's the 411, BOLD/AEA Black History Month Honors, Riant Theatre Company Trailblazer Awards, and Emmanuel Baptist Church.

