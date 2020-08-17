Marc Shaiman, Nikki Blonsky and More Join HAIRSPRAY Night on BILLY MASTERS LIVE

They will be joined by other Hairspray alums for a special live performance and more!

Since the pandemic began in March, comedian and Syndicated columnist Billy Masters began twice-weekly broadcasts - basically to keep people entertained during quarantine. This week has been dubbed "Reunion Week".

Thursday, August 20th will bring the unique pairing of the leading lady of the movie musical version of Hairspray, Nikki Blonsky, and the leading man of the television version, Garrett Clayton. In addition to discussing the show, the pair will discuss their careers and lives as openly-gay artists.

They will be joined by other Hairspray alums for a special live performance which will including some surprise guests who were members of the original Broadway production and the national tour. In addition, composer/lyricist Marc Shaiman will join in for this historic event.

Billy Masters LIVE airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3PM Eastern / Noon Pacific. It can be seen on our Youtube channel, Billy Masters TV, or on BillyMasters.com/TV.

Billy Masters LIVE is a throwback to talk shows of the past with long-form interviews and witty banter amongst diverse guests. All of the shows are archived on the Youtube channel, Billy Masters TV. As a comedian, Billy Masters has been seen around the country performing stand-up and hosting various festivals and benefits. This month, his self-titled weekly column is celebrating 25 years of worldwide syndication. Billy can be found online at www.BillyMasters.com.

