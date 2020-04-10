Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact
Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Offers Relief During the Health Crisis for Artists
The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce is offering emergency financial aid for small businesses and freelancers, free legal help, and more.
See below for a list of options:
- The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce is hosting weekly webinars to provide the latest Covid-related updates for small business owners. Experts will answer your questions on key topics.
- A webinar taking place on April 13 will share how to look for emergency grants and resources for artists and freelancers. Unfortunately this webinar is already full, however, you can still sign-up to be able to view the webinar after it happens.
- Planning for the Recovery: Restarting NYC's Economy in the Wake of the virus Pandemic. This discussion will delve into the strategies, policies, and investments needed to reignite the city's economy after the health crisis, restore critical industries that have been damaged during this crisis, put New Yorkers back to work, and ensure that the recovery is inclusive and strengthening the economy.
- Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is hosting a virtual town-hall meeting on April 13 to help small businesses get the latest information about resources available. The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce is a co-sponsor.
