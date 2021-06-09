Mandy Gonzalez, Daphne Rubin Vega, and More to Join Jaime Lozano for Virtual Concert at Joe's Pub Live

Considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda to be the "next big thing" on Broadway, Mexican director, composer, arranger, and orchestrator Jaime Lozano is "returning" to Joe's Pub on June 24 with a virtual concert as part of its series Joe's Pub Live!, a free series of streamed performances.

The concert will feature Melissa Barrera (Jon M. Chu's In the Heights), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Mandy González (Broadway: Hamilton), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Broadway: Hadestown), Ana Isabelle (Spielberg's West Side Story), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Mauricio Martínez (Broadway: ON YOUR FEET!), Aline Mayagoitia (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation), Marina Pires (Ntal. Tour: ON YOUR FEET!), Ricky Rojas (Broadway: Moulin Rouge), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Jon M. Chu's In the Heights), Angélica Vale (Jane the Virgin), and Jessica Vosk (Broadway: Wicked).

Jaime's work addresses the meaningful theme of the immigrant experience in the United States through songs and stories about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing one's native land. It is a show about diversity, inclusion, and building bridges instead of walls. The virtual concert is a tryptic of Lozano's works: Songs by an Immigrant (including collaborations with lyricists Georgie Castilla, Noemi de la Puente, and Marina Pires,) Present Perfect (book and lyrics by Nancy Cheser) and his new musical Desaparecidas (book by Rachel Stevens, lyrics by Lozano and Florencia Cuenca).

A prolific composer, Jaime's works have been produced at venues such as the Minskoff Theatre (Broadway), Lucille Lortel Theatre (Off-Broadway), The Pearl Theatre (Off-Broadway), The Players Theatre (Off-Broadway), Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre (Off Broadway), Goodspeed Opera House, The Juilliard School of Music, The Triad Theatre, Theatre for the New City, Baruch Performing Arts Center, Merkin Concert Hall, St. George Theatre, Soho Playhouse, Metropolitan Room, Théâtre du Châtelet and Comédie Nation (Paris, France), Theater 11 (Zurich, Suiza), Deutsches Theater (Munich, Germany), Admiralspalast (Berlin, Germany), Sadler's Wells (London, UK), Teatro Benito Juárez (Mexico City), and Aula Magna (Monterrey, Mexico).

Jaime is one of the five artists selected for the 2020-2022 Joe's Pub Working Group residency and one of the artists selected as part as The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. He is also a JACK Resident Artist 2021.