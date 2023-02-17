Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship Now Accepting Entries For 2023 BIPOC Grant

The competition will close soon on February 28, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California - Emmy-nominated writer, producer & educator, Susan-Sojourna Collier (All My Children, One Life to Live) teams up with sister Yasmin Collier to discover tomorrow's most promising BIPOC playwrights through new fellowship program. The competition will close soon on February 28, 2023.

The Mamie and Jimmie Writing Fellowship invites early career playwrights to submit their completed scripts for a chance at mentorship, prize monies and exposure to literary managers. Fellows will receive practical industry advice and career guidance, with the winning playwright receiving a $1000 cash prize and industry-attended showcase reading of their script in New York City, produced with the generous support of The National Black Theatre, where Collier served as dramaturg for Sade Lythcott's hit musical A Time to Love.

The Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship is proudly backed by the Entertainment Arts+Alliance (EAA).

Applicants may find competition guidelines and apply at https://www.collierwritingfellowship.org/

Established in 2022, the Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship was created in loving memory of Yasmin & Susan-Sojourna's parents to honor the legacy of activists and lovers of the arts. The fellowship seeks to provide an opportunity for aspiring writers to hone their craft and receive mentorship from industry professionals with a track record of success.

The Entertainment+Arts Alliance (formerly Entertainment AIDS Alliance) was established in 1989 as Video Industry AIDS Action Committee (VIAAC) by a group of home video industry executives dedicated to funding research, treatment services, and prevention programs for HIV and AIDS. Since its founding, the organization has distributed $5.6 million to more than 155 individual beneficiaries nationwide.

In 2021, the rebranded Entertainment+Arts Alliance (formerly Entertainment AIDS Alliance) announced a broadened mission is to bring together industry professionals, enthusiasts and audiences to provide financial and artistic support for those in entertainment and the arts.

