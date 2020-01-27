Magical Mystery Girls Beatles Tribute Band and Music Historian Kenneth Womack Join Forces For 'Let It Be' 50th Show

Wonderwall Communications will present "I've Got a Feeling: A Celebration of Let It Be" featuring the Magical Mystery Girls, America's premier all-female Beatles tribute band, and Kenneth Womack, author and world-renowned authority on the Beatles and their enduring cultural influence. This special 50th anniversary event will take place Saturday, May 9th at 2 pm (doors at 1 pm) at Manhattan's famed The Cutting Room.

The Magical Mystery Girls originally formed in 2017 as a "supergroup" of female performers to commemorate the Beatles' landmark Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album, and the response was so overwhelming that they kept the band together, going on to play to sell-out crowds at festivals, concert venues and clubs throughout the mid-Atlantic. Their attention to detail in recreating the Beatles' songs is staggering. This show will feature a performance of the entire Let It Be album, as well as some other popular selections.

Kenneth Womack, PhD, is the author of a two-volume biography on Beatles producer George Martin, and his latest book, Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles, debuted in October 2019. In a multimedia, interactive presentation including rare clips and videos (in between the Magical Mystery Girls' sets), Womack will trace the story of how the Let It Be album was recorded.

"You will become aware of many hitherto unknown facts about the making of the music," says legendary engineer, producer and musician Alan Parsons, in the foreword to Solid State.

Tickets are $25 in advance (http://bit.ly/2ROBNNX) and $30 at the door. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd St. in Manhattan.

For more about the band, please visit MagicalMysteryGirls.com and for more about Kenneth Womack, visit KennethWomack.com or WonderwallComm.com.





