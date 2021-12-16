Madison Square Garden Entertainment Enforce Child Vaccination City Mandate Beginning Tonight

MSG Entertainment today announced that in order to comply with the City's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for children, it will begin checking for proof that children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to MSG Entertainment venues.



As of tomorrow, December 17, MSG Entertainment is pleased to announce that it is working with the de Blasio Administration to have an onsite mobile unit at Radio City Music Hall that will provide vaccinations exclusively for children ages 5 to 11. The mobile site will be located at 44 West 51st Street (between 5th and 6th).



Rich Constable, Executive VP, Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact said: "We apologize to anyone who is impacted tonight, but are pleased, starting tomorrow, that we will be able to partner with the City to provide a mobile vaccination unit for children ages 5 to 11 to help to make meeting the City's child vaccination mandate easier."



Tonight's events include: Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (8:00 p.m. at Radio City), Andrea Bocelli (7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden), and 'Twas the Night Before...' by Cirque du Soleil (8:30 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden).



If you have any questions, please contact your point of purchase. If you purchased your tickets through the MSG Entertainment venue box offices, you may call our Guest Relations department at 212-465-6225.



MSG Entertainment venues include: Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre.