Machiko Ozawa & Gene Pritsker Duo Will Perform as Part of Composers Concordance

As part of its 43rd season, Composers Concordance will present the Machiko Ozawa & Gene Pritsker Duo on Friday, August 28 at 5:30 PM at The Delancey in New York City.

Violinist/composer Machiko Ozawa and composer/guitarist/Di.J. Gene Pritsker form an electrifying duo that seamlessly blends contemporary classical music with jazz, techno, tango, and a wide range of global influences. Their genre-defying performances feature original compositions alongside bold reimaginings of music by Astor Piazzolla, Antonio Vivaldi, and other iconic composers, creating an adventurous musical journey that is both virtuosic and unpredictable.

The evening will feature music by Machiko Ozawa, Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper and Antonio Vivaldi, showcasing three distinctive compositional voices united by a spirit of innovation and artistic exploration. Combining dazzling instrumental interplay, electronics, improvisation, and stylistic freedom, the duo exemplifies the adventurous spirit that has made Composers Concordance one of New York City's leading presenters of contemporary music.

The concert will also be live-streamed.

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