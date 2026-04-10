MY GUITAR WANTS TO KILL YOUR MAMA Guitar Quartet to Perform at Salomon Arts Gallery

Composers Concordance will present My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama Guitar Quartet: “Unplugged”, an intimate evening of adventurous new music for acoustic guitars, joined by violin and spoken word. The performance will take place on Saturday, May 9th, at 7:00 pm at Salomon Arts Gallery.

This unique concert features original works by an eclectic group of composers including Bruce Arnold, Jane Getter, Gene Pritsker, Eugene W. McBride, Machiko Ozawa, and Frank Zappa. The program highlights the expressive possibilities of the acoustic guitar in a chamber setting, blending contemporary classical, jazz, rock, and experimental influences.

The Guitar Quartet—featuring Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Jane Getter, and Gene Pritsker on acoustic guitars—will deliver a dynamic and nuanced performance in this “unplugged” format, emphasizing raw sound and musical interplay.

Special guest artists will bring additional dimensions to the evening: Machiko Ozawa joins on violin, while poets Peter Christian Hall, Michal Shapiro, and Robert C. Ford contribute spoken word, creating a rich multimedia experience bridging music and literature.

﻿Located in the heart of Tribeca, Salomon Arts Gallery is known for its vibrant support of contemporary art and interdisciplinary performance. The gallery's intimate setting and commitment to innovative programming make it an ideal venue for this acoustically driven and artistically adventurous concert.

Known for innovative programming and genre-defying collaborations, Composers Concordance continues its mission of presenting cutting-edge contemporary music in engaging and unexpected formats. My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama Guitar Quartet: “Unplugged” promises an evening of bold creativity, virtuosic performance, and artistic exploration.