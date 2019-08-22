MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to IN TRANSIT

Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to the Broadway musical In Transit.

In Transit, Broadway's first and only a cappella musical, features a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award-winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, Frozen JR.), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth (Frozen JR.),with vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, "The Sing-Off").

Inspired by the vibrant rhythms of life on the subway, In Transit tells an all-too-relatable story about finding your way (and yourself) in New York City. The show spotlights vignettes focusing on 11 New Yorkers whose lives occasionally intersect, either in a subway station or on moving cars. Jane is an actress juggling auditions and a soul-crushing desk job. Trent and Steven are engaged, but Trent's mother doesn't even know they're together. Ali is picking herself back up after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend. Nate is out of work and doing what he can to get by. Althea is a subway booth attendant who has no time for nonsense. They might not have much in common, but against the backdrop of the bustling Big Apple, their paths cross and affect each other.

In Transit features several roles, including an aspiring actress, a Wall Street honcho, a street performer, a cab driver and more.

"The show is a love letter to New York and the people who make up New York, but it resonates far and wide because of its universal themes and accessible a cappella score," said the show's authors Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Sara Wordsworth, James Allen Ford and Russell Kaplan. "In Transit's subway and a cappella are more than just location and style, respectively; they work as metaphors for life's painful odysseys and the often, unrecognized figures who support us along the way. We can't wait to see how theatres across the country bring the show to life on stage."

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International, commented, "Watching In Transit on Broadway, you felt like you were somewhere special - it was a 'happening' that the audience collectively shared. The characters are at once completely original yet familiar to anyone who has observed the strangers on the street, the bus or the train and wondered what their stories are. In Transit offers one version of those stories in a way that shows how so many lives intersect with others, even when we aren't aware that they do. This show is a definite crowd-pleaser AND cast-pleaser."

The show is now available for licensing. For more information about MTI and licensing, please visit www.mtishows.com/in-transit, call (212) 541-4684 or email licensing@mtishows.com.

