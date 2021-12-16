MTI Acquires Global Licensing Rights for GODSPELL

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced that the three versions of Godspell represented by the company -- the original off-Broadway 1971 version, the revised 2012 version and Godspell JR. (the 60-minute Broadway Junior version) -- are now available for licensing by theatres across the world. Previously, MTI only represented the rights to Godspell in the United States and with this announcement, licensing for the three versions of the show will now begin for performances taking place on or after January 1, 2022.

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell various parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and hefty doses of comedic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love are brought vibrantly to life.

Boasting a score with chart topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright (John-Michael Tebelak) and a feature film, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences.

Author Stephen Schwartz shared his thoughts on the announcement, "I'm delighted that MTI, which has always done such a fantastic job licensing my shows worldwide, now will also be able to license Godspell throughout the world. As always, I look forward to working with them."

"We are proud to bring MTI's licensing expertise to this iconic musical so artfully created by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak. Because of its small technical demands, flexible cast size, and wonderful book and score, Godspell and Godspell JR. have become staples of theatre companies, large and small across the United States," stated Drew Cohen, MTI's President and CEO. "We look forward to applying the breadth of our international reach in the UK/Europe, South America, Asia and Australasia to bring Godspell to even more theatrical organizations around the world."

For licensing and additional information about all three versions of Godspell, please visit https://www.mtishows.com/godspell