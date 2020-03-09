MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches 'Help Is On The Way' Coffee Campaign!

Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire begins performances tonight, Monday March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and to celebrate, the show will be initiating its "Help Is On The Way" campaign by treating Joe Coffee customers in Bryant Park to a complimentary cuppa courtesy of Euphegenia Doubtfire herself. The beloved Scottish nanny created by divorced dad Daniel Hillard when he is denied custody is his children, is famous for being there to take care of everything.

Starting at 11:15 AM, java junkies at Joe Coffee in Bryant Park (42nd and 6th Avenue) will be surprised by Mrs. Doubtfire cast members who will take care of their beverage. The actors who play the Hillard kids, as well as their understudies, will be doing the honors: Analise Scarpaci (Lydia), Jake Ryan Flynn (Christopher), Avery Sell (Natalie) and their respective understudies, Maria Dalanno, Sam Middleton and Lily Tamburo.

Mrs. Doubtfire's "Help is on the Way" campaign will be popping up again. And again.

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress); Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp (Tina); Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman.

The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.





