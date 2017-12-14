MOZART IN THE JUNGLE's Saffron Burrows to Star as 'Jackie O' in World Premiere at The Wallis

Hailed as an icon of style, grace and strength, Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy Onassis was known for her alluring mystery and piercing sensuality. Much has been written and said about America's most famous First Lady. However, one detail usually omitted from the story is that she was human.

Award-winning playwright Tom Dugan's one-woman drama Jackie Unveiled starring Saffron Burrows (Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle") dares to peek behind the façade of America's most private public figure.

Making its world premiere in the Lovelace Studio Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) from Thursday, February 22 through Sunday, March 11, 2018, the searing drama is set against two of Jackie's most seminal life moments, examining the deeply personal struggles of a woman who seemed to have it all. This production is made possible by generous support from David C. Bohnett.

"The Wallis is home for L.A.-based artists and work, and Jackie Unveiled is no exception," said Paul Crewes, the organization's Artistic Director. "We are very proud and pleased to support and produce a piece of drama from L.A. resident Tom Dugan, who has been a part of The Wallis community for a number of years now, since his production of Wiesenthal was presented on our stage. We are also thrilled to work alongside an L.A.-based creative team led by Jenny Sullivan. I am particularly pleased to welcome fellow ex-pat Saffron Burrows, to present her wonderful interpretation of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. This is truly a story full of surprises about a woman iconically placed in our history, and in the hearts of all Americans."

"Growing up in the 1960s I had an affinity for that pretty lady my mom admired so much on the TV who had so many troubles but still managed to appear strong," said playwright Tom Dugan. "My five years of research for Jackie Unveiled was extensive. I interviewed several of Jackie's friends and acquaintances, combed over recently released CIA and Secret Service records, read dozens of award-winning biographies, and watched countless hours of documentaries. But, at the end of the day when it comes to Jackie Kennedy Onassis's personal life-who knows what happened in the privacy of her own home? Jackie Unveiled is grounded in fact but it's the playwright's job to connect the dots. So I offer up this character of Jackie not as a long list of facts-but rather as a question. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis made it all look so easy, but what if it wasn't?"

"I was thrilled when Tom Dugan told me he was writing a play about Jackie and asked me to join him on the journey...how could I say no?" said director Jenny Sullivan. "I was introduced to politics as my dad actively campaigned for JFK. In the early '60s, I literally (quite by accident) sat behind the President at the Good Shepherd Church just a few blocks from The Wallis. When I had the great fortune to vote for the first time in my life, I cast my ballot for RFK. Working on this play has definitely brought back the emotions of tumultuous times and a chance to revisit it all from a new perspective. This is a rich history, and the person who had the front row seat was Jackie. I think we all speculate on the nature of this woman, her strength, her life after Jack and her place in history. Jackie Unveiled takes us on that extraordinary journey of discovering her humanity."

"Tom Dugan's writing is both intimate and challenging," said Saffron Burrows. "I am excited to play this extraordinary woman, at this moment in time, in this magnificent theatre."

ABOUT JACKIE UNVEILED CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM:

Saffron Burrows, (Jackie) known for her work in critically acclaimed films, stars in the Golden Globe-winning Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle." The fourth season of the half hour comedic drama will return to Amazon on February 16, 2018. The show is a critical darling and has received a number of award nominations and wins including multiple Golden Globe nominations, winning Best Comedy and Best Lead Actor, as well as various Emmy nominations and wins.

Burrows' film credits include Henry Mason's Love Lies Bleeding, Noah Pritzker's Quitters; Bill Guttentag's Knife Fight; Jonas Akerlund's Small Apartments; Jonas Pate's Shrink; Roger Donaldson's The Bank Job; Amy Redford's The Guitar; Peter Howitt's Dangerous Parking; Hal Hartley's Fay Grim; Mike Binder's Reign Over Me; Wolfgang Petersen's Troy; Raoul Ruiz's Klimt; Gerardo Herero's El Misterio Galindez; Paul McGuigan's Gangster No. 1; Michael Apted's Enigma; Mike Figgis' Timecode, and his film adaptation of the classic play, Miss Julie, in the lead role; Pat O'Connor's Circle of Friends; and Jim Sheridan's In the Name of the Father.

On the small screen, Burrows recurred on the ABC drama "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" as 'Agent Victoria Hand.' She has also appeared on the CBS comedy "The Crazy Ones" opposite Robin Williams. She starred in the NBC drama series "My Own Worst Enemy" opposite Christian Slater, as well as the award-winning series "Boston Legal" with James Spader, earning her two cast SAG nominations. For the BBC, she starred opposite Albert Finney and Julie Christie in the acclaimed production of Dennis Potter's "Karaoke."

In Los Angeles, Burrows starred in Melissa James Gibson's This for the Kirk Douglas Theater. She played Janey Morris in The Earthly Paradise for the Almeida Theatre, London; and in Neil LaBute's Some Girls(s) on the West End stage. Burrows' theater work includes Jeanette Winterson's The PowerBook for the Royal National Theatre, London, directed by Deborah Warner which toured the Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris, and Teatro Argentina, Rome. Burrows' theater debut was for the Bush Theatre, London in the play Two Lips Indifferent Red directed by Vicky Featherstone. A native of Great Britain, Burrows also speaks French, Italian, and Spanish.

Tom Dugan (Playwright) was honored for the Off-Broadway production of Wiesenthal with nominations for the New York Drama Desk Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award, Los Angeles Ovation Award, and winning the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, as well as being featured on PBS's "Theatre Close-Up." Wiesenthal continues to inspire audiences with productions in Israel, Australia, India, as well as the U.S. Dugan is currently working on the film adaptation of that celebrated play. Having kicked off the national tour of Wiesenthal at The Wallis in 2015, Dugan is extremely pleased to return with the world premiere of his newest play Jackie Unveiled. His other critically acclaimed plays include: The Trial of Robert E. Lee and Oscar to Oscar. Tom is currently developing two more solo pieces-A Magnificent Enthusiasm (about famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass) and The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, as well as the film version of Wiesenthal.

Jenny Sullivan (Director) reunites with playwright Tom Dugan for Jackie Unveiled. Their last collaboration, Wiesenthal, enjoyed a successful Off-Broadway run, followed by the tour beginning at The Wallis and then moving to the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre. Previous L.A. work by Sullivan includes directing the Geffen Playhouse production of Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore and the long running Los Angeles production of The Vagina Monologues. Some favorite theaters where she has directed include: Laguna Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, ETC of Santa Barbara, Rubicon in Ventura, Williamstown Theatre Festival and the Falcon Theater. Film credits include: Access All Areas and The Next Best Thing (in which she had the good fortune to direct her father Barry). Sullivan is most proud of the world premiere of her play J for J with the late great John Ritter.

The creative team includes: Francois-Pierre Courture (scenic design); Jared A. Sayeg (lighting design); Marcy Froehlich (costume design); and Randall Robert Tico (sound design).

About the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (Producer): Since opening its doors in October 2013, The Wallis has produced or presented more than 150 dance, theatre, opera, classical music and family programs to an ever-expanding audience. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Paul Crewes and Managing Director Rachel Fine, The Wallis brings audiences world-class theater, dance and music, performed by many of the world's most talented and sought-after artists. Featuring eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its notability as the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis offers original and revered works from across the U.S. and around the globe.

The mission of The Wallis is to create, present and celebrate unique performing arts events and educational programs that reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community. Nominated for 47 Ovation Awards, four L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards and the recipient of six architectural awards, The Wallis is a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot venue that celebrates the classic and the modern and was designed by Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA of Studio Pali Fekete architects. The building features the restored, original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places) that serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and houses the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater, GRoW at The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education (a gift of Gregory Annenberg Weingarten and Family and the Annenberg Foundation) and the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater. Together, these structures embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike.



