MOVING IN CONCERT Premieres at NYU Skirball Next Month

NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of choreographer Mette Ingvartsen’s Moving in Concert on Saturday, March 16 and 17 at NYU Skirball.

Moving in Concert, featuring nine dancers, imagines a universe where humans, technologies and natural materials coexist to create an abstract set of movement. Inspired by how bodies are sensorially affected by living in a digitalized world, the performance explores a poetics of plasticity, abstraction and imagination.

Luminous reflections are used to produce a liquid experience of space and form, by elastically modulating light and shadow. Hallucinatory visual impressions emerge as the dancers transport sources of light and color through space. The audience is invited to partake in a mesmerizing landscape produced by abstract movement, sculptures of light, as well as intense sensations of color. Instead of drawing and regulating form, choreography in Moving in Concert is a process by which shapes and patterns emerge to modulate the experience of space, bodies and things.

Mette Ingvartsen is a Danish choreographer and dancer. Questions of kinesthesia, perception, affect and sensation have been crucial to most of her work, which includes several site-specific projects that have been seen around the world. Her works include 21 pornographies, to come (extended), 69 positions, The Artificial Nature Project, The Extra Sensorial Garden, and many more. Skatepark, a large-scale performance for skaters, dancers and local skatepark communities, premiered in 2023. Mette is currently preparing Rush, a solo performance for Manon Santkin that draws on 20 years of collaboration. Ingvartsen established her company in 2003 and her work has since been shown throughout Europe, as well as in the U.S, Canada, Australia and Asia. She has been artist-in-residence at Kaaitheater in Brussels (2012-2016), Volksbühne in Berlin, and associated to the APAP network.

NYU Skirball’s presentation of Moving in Concert is made possible in part with support from the Harkness Foundation for Dance.