MIX NYC: The New York Queer Experimental Film Festival Returns For 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Calling all Queer experimental filmmakers! MIX NYC: The New York Queer Experimental Film Festival, NYC's premiere film festival specializing in experimental and daring LGBTQ+ filmmaking, is now open for submissions. MIX Fest 2024 is planned for this November.

With a storied history of featuring work from iconoclastic queer filmmakers like Todd Haynes, Gus Van Sant, and Barbara Hammer, this incredible space for community and artistic invention is preparing to relaunch as a continuing venue and platform to explore the possibilities of experimental queer cinema through ONE NIGHT STAND, a series of monthly screenings at various New York locations uncovering the essential work that has screened as a part of MIX NYC. Filmmaker and former festival director Stephen Winter notes, “There's this incredible surge of young trans filmmakers in NYC and the world right now - and we're thrilled to bring this forum back to life. I love that there will be an experimental, queer media festival this fall.”

MIX NYC, one of the longest queer film festivals in New York, has had an indelible impact on queer culture through its programming of subversive, exciting, and challenging works from auteurs like Winter and Jennie Livingston, while also cultivating an undeniably joyous and raucous party that happens in conjunction with the screenings. Dip in for a look at some of the early visions of Christine Vachon and Isaac Julien and then migrate to where the music and drinks are happening; it's all a part of the MIX NYC experience.

Deeply embedded within a part of New York's queer cultural history, the time and place for political, transgressive, and thrilling art and culture will be reignited through these MIX NYC: ONE NIGHT STAND screenings leading up to the big festival in November. "We highly encourage donations to help us make the return of MIX NYC the best it can be," says interim-acting co-director Alex Smith. "For filmmakers who need a space to share their disruptive art and commune with an audience ready and willing to embrace it, MIX NYC is where queer cinema can explode!"

Submit films here: https://filmfreeway.com/MIXNYCFilmFestival-1

Catch the next one-night stand screenings at Millennium Film Works, Goethe Institute and Anthology Film Archives

Full Festival in late Fall

For more information about volunteering or joining the Programming Committee, email info@mixnyc.org.

ABOUT MIX NYC:

MIX NYC is the longest-running queer film festival in New York City. Established in 1987, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, by ACT UP stalwarts Jim Hubbard and Sarah Schulman, this DIY festival was organized in response to experimental film venues in New York City not programming contemporary work by LBGTQ+ filmmakers, and as a mecca for astoundingly transgressive, non-commercially viable works. As the nonprofit home of the annual New York Queer Experimental Film Festival and the ACT UP Oral History Project, MIX NYC has featured early works by filmmakers such as Christine Vachon, Todd Haynes, Isaac Julien, Thomas Allen Harris, Barbara Hammer, Stephen Winter, Juan Carlos Zaldivar, Jonathan Caouette, Jennie Livingston, Gus Van Sant, and Matthew Mishory; and the fest itself has been helmed by some incredible people, including Rajendra Roy and Shari Frilot.